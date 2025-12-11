ETV Bharat / bharat

ED, ATS Conduct Raids In Thane Over Suspected Terror Funding

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) conducted joint raids on Thursday at Padgha in Thane district in connection with suspected terror funding, officials said.

The raids were underway at Padgha in the Bhiwandi area since the early hours of Thursday, an official said. The action was based on some earlier operations conducted by the ATS at Borivali village in Padgha, he said.

Residences of several suspects were being searched, and the ED was conducting enquiries about suspicious money transactions, the official said, adding that the ATS was assisting the federal agency sleuths.