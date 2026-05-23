ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Arrests Punjab Real Estate Businessman In Land Fraud Case

Chandigarh: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested a real estate businessman in a money laundering investigation linked to the submission of alleged fake consent letters for obtaining Change of Land Use (CLU) from the Punjab government, officials said on Saturday.

They said the accused, Ajay Sehgal, also Secretary of Indian Cooperative House Building Society (ICHBS), was taken into custody on Friday by the Jalandhar office of the central agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had raided Sehgal's premises linked to the Suntec City project (developed by ICHBS) and some others earlier this month. The money laundering case stems from an FIR registered by the Punjab Police based on a complaint received from farmers whose consent was "forged" to obtain the CLU.

According to the ED, Sehgal is alleged to have prepared "fake" consent letters with respect to 30.5 acres of land owned by 15 people.