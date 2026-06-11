ED Arrests Key Accused Raj Kesireddy In Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam Case
Kesireddy was arrested by the ED sleuths from his residence in Nanakramguda, Hyderabad during large scale raids.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 2:29 PM IST
Hyderabad/Amaravati: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday arrested Raj Kesireddy, the key accused in the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam.
It is understood that Kesireddy was arrested by the ED sleuths at his residence in Nanakramguda, Hyderabad during raids at multiple places in the Telugu states. Besides Kesireddy, raids were also conducted at the houses of six other accused. The ED also searched the houses and offices of AP Beverages Corporation MD Vasudeva Reddy and his relative Narasimha Reddy besides the house and office of former AP minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao.
The ED is probing allegations that thousands of crores of rupees changed hands in the AP liquor scam during the previous Jagan Mohan Reddy led YSR Congress government. The ED has identified that funds were transferred through hawala and money laundering channels.
The ED has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and have started an investigation by registering a fresh Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR). A total of 33 people have been named as accused in the case.
Along with Raj Kesireddy, YSRCP MP Peddireddy Mithun Reddy, former party leader Vijayasai Reddy, retired IAS officer Dhanunjaya Reddy, who served as the CMO secretary during Jagan's tenure as Chief Minister, Jagan's OSD Krishnamohan Reddy are among the accused.
The accused also include Bharathi Cements full-time director Govindappa Balaji, former APSBCL MD D Vasudeva Reddy, APSBCL Special Officer Satya Prasad, former SPY Agro Industries director Sajjala Sridhar Reddy, Raj Kesireddy's son-in-law Muppidi Avinash Reddy, and their followers Buneti Chanakya, T. Kiran Kumar Reddy, Saif Ahmed and others. The ED has named the owners of several shell companies used for asset routing as accused.
The ED has initially identified that around Rs 3,200 crore collected from supply companies and distilleries was routed through fake companies at various stages and then transferred to the ultimate beneficiary.
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