ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Arrests Key Accused Raj Kesireddy In Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam Case

Hyderabad/Amaravati: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday arrested Raj Kesireddy, the key accused in the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam.

It is understood that Kesireddy was arrested by the ED sleuths at his residence in Nanakramguda, Hyderabad during raids at multiple places in the Telugu states. Besides Kesireddy, raids were also conducted at the houses of six other accused. The ED also searched the houses and offices of AP Beverages Corporation MD Vasudeva Reddy and his relative Narasimha Reddy besides the house and office of former AP minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao.

The ED is probing allegations that thousands of crores of rupees changed hands in the AP liquor scam during the previous Jagan Mohan Reddy led YSR Congress government. The ED has identified that funds were transferred through hawala and money laundering channels.

The ED has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and have started an investigation by registering a fresh Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR). A total of 33 people have been named as accused in the case.