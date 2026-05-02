ETV Bharat / bharat

ED's Arrests Decline; Highest-Ever Raids, Attachments During FY26: Annual Report

New Delhi: Arrests effected by the ED in money laundering cases have reduced by about 27 per cent during the last financial year, but the value of attached assets recorded an all-time high at over 81,000 crore for the period, official data stated.

Searches or raids conducted by the central agency under the stringent provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) almost doubled to 2,892 during the 2025-26 fiscal that ended on March 31.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sweeping powers under the PMLA in connection with the definition of the proceeds of crime, power of arrest, search and seizure and attachment of properties. The provisions of the Act also make securing bail extremely difficult because the court must be satisfied that the accused is not guilty, as well as not likely to commit another crime while on bail.

In the past fiscal, the ED breached its set target of restoring attached assets to victims of fraud by double, as it restituted properties worth more than Rs 32,000 crore during the said time period. The agency had set a target of restoring assets worth Rs 15,000 crore at the start of the FY26 in April 2025.

PTI accessed the data furnished by the agency in its annual report (FY 2025-26) and found that the ED arrested 156 persons during the fiscal as compared to 214 in 2024-25, a decline of about 27 per cent. During 2023-24, the number stood at 272.

The ED reasoned that the arrests were reduced because it was undertaking "more targeted and evidence-based investigations".

Elaborating on the "highest-ever" provisional attachment of assets done by it in a single year (FY26) -- a whopping 171 per cent increase in value of attachments at Rs 81,422 crore under 712 orders -- the agency said this was a "central instrument" through which it ensures that criminals are deprived and stripped of the fruits of crime generated "illicitly".

In comparison, the agency had issued 461 provisional attachment orders with assets valued at Rs 30,036 crore frozen during FY25. As the name suggests, these attachment orders are provisional and are confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority of the PMLA, a quasi-judicial body.

The raids undertaken by the ED, often covered extensively in television news and newspapers, jumped to more than double at 2,892 during FY26, compared to 1,491 during the previous year.

The report added that the ED was not relying "entirely" on physical searches but its investigators were "triangulating" financial intelligence from multiple databases simultaneously, tracing cryptocurrency flows through block chain analytics and accessing corporate and property records in real-time.