ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Arrests Al Falah Group Chairman In Second PMLA Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has again arrested Al Falah Group chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui in a new money laundering case linked to "fraudulent" acquisition of a Rs 45 crore worth land in Delhi. The 61-year-old was first arrested by the federal probe agency in November 2025 in a different money laundering case linked to the alleged cheating of students of his educational institutions by misrepresenting the accreditation and recognition of his institutions.

The University of Faridabad (Haryana) came under scrutiny during the probe into a 'white-collar' terror module linked to the November 10, 2025, Red Fort area blast in which 15 people were killed. One of the doctors at the varsity-cum-hospital, Dr Umar-un-Nabi, is alleged to be the suicide bomber in this case. He died when he was driving an explosive-laden car that day.

Siddiqui was taken into custody in the latest case on March 24 from the Tihar jail, where he is lodged in judicial custody in the previous ED and Delhi Police case, officials said. He was produced before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) located in Saket (south Delhi) the next day and he was sent to ED custody till April 4, the agency said in a statement.