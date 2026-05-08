ETV Bharat / bharat

ED Arrests 3 Founders Of Gameskraft In PMLA Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested three founders of online gaming platform Gameskraft in an alleged fraud-linked money laundering case, officials said. They said Deepak Singh, Prithvi Raj Singh and Vikas Taneja have been taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Deepak Singh and Prithvi Raj Singh were arrested from the Delhi-NCR region, and subsequently, a transit remand was obtained for producing them before a Bengaluru jurisdictional court. Taneja was arrested in Bengaluru and has been produced before a court, the officials said.

The arrests came after the central agency filed a money laundering case against Gameskraft Technologies Ltd and other associated entities, taking cognisance of multiple police FIRs related to alleged cheating and fraud. The ED also undertook raids in the case on Thursday at 17 locations in Delhi-NCR and Karnataka, leading to the seizure of certain documents, they said.