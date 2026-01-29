ETV Bharat / bharat

Economic Survey: VB G RAM G Paradigm Shift In India’s Rural Employment Policy

New Delhi: Viksit Bharat- Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 or VB-G RAM G a paradigm shift in India’s rural employment policy, says the Economic Survey 2025-26 tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman.

Expressing her views on VB-G RAM G Act, Pooja Sharma who is associated with farming sector and a Lakhpati Didi, told ETV Bharat, “It is too early to comment on its future benefits for farmers and village people but it is a fact that earlier several people were getting its benefits by getting work."

According to the Economic Survey, since its enactment in 2005, the MGNREGS has provided wage employment, stabilised rural incomes, and created basic infrastructure, offering at least 100 days of guaranteed unskilled work to rural households. "Over time, increasing incomes, enhanced connectivity, widespread digital adoption, and diversified livelihoods have transformed the nature of rural employment requirements, emphasising both the programme’s achievements and the need to reassess its design and aims," it said.

However, the new Act provides legal guarantee of 125 days of unskilled wage employment per rural household per financial year. With the focus of work, four clearly defined priority areas focusing on water security, rural infrastructure, livelihoods and works to mitigate extreme weather & disaster preparedness.

“Over the years, a range of administrative and technological reforms have enhanced the implementation of the scheme, resulting in notable improvements in participation, transparency, and digital governance. Women’s participation rose steadily from 48 per cent to 58.1 per cent between FY14 and FY25, Aadhaar seeding expanded sharply, the Aadhaar-Based Payment System was widely adopted, and electronic wage payments became nearly universal. Monitoring of works also improved, with a large expansion in geo-tagged assets and a growing share of individual assets created at the household level. Field-level staff played a critical role in sustaining implementation despite limited resources,” Economic Survey states.

The VB G RAM G Act, 2025, is a comprehensive legislative reset that aims to modernise rural employment guarantees, strengthen accountability, and align employment creation with long-term infrastructure and climate resilience goals. The new Act represents a significant upgrade over MGNREGA, fixing structural weaknesses while enhancing employment, transparency, planning, and accountability, it explained.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, a farmer of Rajasthan Ram Narayan Bana told ETV Bharat. “The farm labourers get benefits of the scheme. Earlier Centre contributed 90 per cent of its fund share but now it has been brought down to 60 per cent and the rest 40 per cent is the responsibility of the state government.”

Decentralised planning

VB G-RAM G is grounded in local realities through Viksit Gram Panchayat Plans, which are spatially integrated with national systems such as PM Gati Shakti. GPs continue to play a central role, implementing at least half of the work in terms of cost, with institutionalised convergence of resources and programmes. This approach enhances participatory planning, ensuring that rural development interventions are tailored to the local context, sustainable, and responsive to community needs, it said.