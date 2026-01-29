Economic Survey Charts Steady Growth Path For India Despite Global Uncertainty And US Tariff Shocks
The Survey pushes a strategic vision for India's future, focusing on employment, skilling, urbanisation, climate resilience, health and education, alongside a detailed roadmap for AI.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 12:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The Economic Survey presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman in the parliament on Thursday projected the GDP growth in the range of 6.8 to 7.2 per cent in 2026-27, lower than 7.4 per cent estimated in the current fiscal.
"The outlook, therefore, is one of steady growth amid global uncertainty, requiring caution, but not pessimism," said the pre-Budget document tabled in the Lok Sabha.
The Survey projected a wide ranging blueprint for India's medium and long-term growth, beginning with an assessment of the state of the economy and moving through fiscal consolidation, monetary management, inflation control, and the external sector.
It highlights how reforms, infrastructure expansion, stable macroeconomic fundamentals and sectoral resilience across agriculture, services, industry and MSMEs are strengthening productivity, competitiveness and investment, even amid global uncertainty.
According to the Economic Survey, when US doubled down on tariffs against India, it sent shockwaves through markets and forced a sharp rethink of growth expectations. Yet, contrary to early fears, the Indian economy defied predictions, gathering momentum on the back of sustained structural reforms and policy-driven resilience.
Survey says that Although the US President announced reciprocal tariffs of 25% on India in April last year, India was expected to strike an early agreement with the US administration and lower them. So, in August, when the American President announced an additional penal tariff of 25% on most of India's merchandise exports to the United States, it surprised many since India was expected to be one of the early winners in the new tariff regime of the United States. Growth forecasts were revised downward. But in reality, growth accelerated due to a slew of structural reforms and policy measures.
Survey talks about rupee under the subheading of 'A victim of geopolitics and a strategic power gap'. It says that the Indian rupee underperformed in 2025.
Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran writes on the preface on the Economic Survey that Accordingly, the Survey now revises India’s potential growth rate to 7.0%, up from 6.5% three years ago. At that time, we correctly anticipated weaker global tailwinds, particularly from exports, but also noted that sustained domestic reforms and public investment could lift the economy’s underlying growth capacity. That possibility is now being realised.
He further went on to say that the expansion of infrastructure — illustrated by the doubling of the airport network over the past decade and the rapid growth of freight movement through inland waterways — is easing logistics constraints and raising economy-wide efficiency.
At the same time, "while headline inflation continues to reflect volatility in food prices, the subdued trajectory of core inflation (excluding gold and silver) indicates a strengthening of supply-side conditions across the economy, consistent with rising productive capacity and improved logistics. In parallel, sustained state-level deregulation efforts are enabling small and medium enterprises to expand and integrate more effectively into formal value chains, elevating the economy’s medium-term growth potential," stated Nageswaran.
Beyond near term economics, the Survey pushes a strategic vision for India's future, focusing on employment, skilling, urbanisation, climate resilience, health and education, alongside a detailed roadmap for artificial intelligence. The concluding chapters argue for a shift from import substitution to strategic resilience and indispensability, underlining the role of a capable state an entrepreneurial private sector and engaged citizens in building a competitive, self reliant and globally integrated India.
The growth projection has taken into consideration the cumulative impact of policy reforms over recent years that appear to have lifted the economy's medium-term growth potential closer to 7%.
"With domestic drivers playing a dominant role and macroeconomic stability well anchored, the balance of risks around growth remains broadly even," it said.
According to the Economic Survey, India's external stability continues to be a key strength for the economy. This has helped the country remain relatively insulated from global volatility. However, the report cautioned that the impact of global shocks could surface with a lag, and policymakers need to remain vigilant.
Overall, the Economic Survey presented a balanced assessment, recognising both the strengths and risks facing the economy.
Key Highlights of Economic Survey 2025-26
- GDP Growth Projections:For FY27 (2026-27)
- Real GDP growth is projected in the range of 6.8% to 7.2%. This estimate is based on strong domestic demand, well-anchored macroeconomic stability, regulatory reforms, and continued focus on infrastructure and investment.
- Despite global challenges (e.g., geopolitical tensions, tighter financial conditions, uneven global demand, potential US tariff regimes, and trade uncertainties), the balance of risks to growth is described as broadly even.
- Comparison: Last year's Economic Survey (2024-25) projected FY26 growth at 6.3%-6.8%. The current outlook for FY27 is slightly higher, reflecting resilience.
- Current Year Performance (FY26 / 2025-26):The economy is expected to close FY26 with real GDP growth of around 7.4% (as per First Advance Estimates and recent indications), significantly higher than the previous pre-Budget projection of 6.3%-6.8%.
- This reflects strong momentum from domestic drivers, improved fiscal management (e.g., narrowing fiscal deficit as a share of GDP post-pandemic), better quality public spending, and higher infrastructure investment.
- Previous year (FY25 / 2024-25) growth stood at around 6.5%, aligning with earlier estimates.
- Inflation Outlook: Inflation is expected to remain benign/controlled in FY27, supported by favorable supply-side conditions, cooling headline inflation (which has dipped below RBI's 4% target in recent periods), and potential benefits from GST rate rationalization.
- The Survey highlights a "twin win" of cooling inflation and resilient domestic consumption.
- Other Important Aspects: Emphasis on structural reforms and deregulation to boost long-term growth potential, enhance global competitiveness, and build buffers/liquidity in an uncertain world.
- Focus areas include agriculture, investment, FDI inflows, employment generation, infrastructure development, services sector, and navigating global trade challenges.
- India continues to position itself as the fastest-growing major economy, with domestic demand playing a dominant role amid volatile global conditions.
- The Survey provides a strategic vision for prioritizing domestic growth drivers while addressing external risks.
