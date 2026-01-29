ETV Bharat / bharat

Economic Survey Charts Steady Growth Path For India Despite Global Uncertainty And US Tariff Shocks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister J. P. Nadda and other members stand for the national anthem during a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament as the Budget Session commences, in New Delhi on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Economic Survey presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman in the parliament on Thursday projected the GDP growth in the range of 6.8 to 7.2 per cent in 2026-27, lower than 7.4 per cent estimated in the current fiscal.

"The outlook, therefore, is one of steady growth amid global uncertainty, requiring caution, but not pessimism," said the pre-Budget document tabled in the Lok Sabha.

The Survey projected a wide ranging blueprint for India's medium and long-term growth, beginning with an assessment of the state of the economy and moving through fiscal consolidation, monetary management, inflation control, and the external sector.

It highlights how reforms, infrastructure expansion, stable macroeconomic fundamentals and sectoral resilience across agriculture, services, industry and MSMEs are strengthening productivity, competitiveness and investment, even amid global uncertainty.

According to the Economic Survey, when US doubled down on tariffs against India, it sent shockwaves through markets and forced a sharp rethink of growth expectations. Yet, contrary to early fears, the Indian economy defied predictions, gathering momentum on the back of sustained structural reforms and policy-driven resilience.

Survey says that Although the US President announced reciprocal tariffs of 25% on India in April last year, India was expected to strike an early agreement with the US administration and lower them. So, in August, when the American President announced an additional penal tariff of 25% on most of India's merchandise exports to the United States, it surprised many since India was expected to be one of the early winners in the new tariff regime of the United States. Growth forecasts were revised downward. But in reality, growth accelerated due to a slew of structural reforms and policy measures.

Survey talks about rupee under the subheading of 'A victim of geopolitics and a strategic power gap'. It says that the Indian rupee underperformed in 2025.

Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran writes on the preface on the Economic Survey that Accordingly, the Survey now revises India’s potential growth rate to 7.0%, up from 6.5% three years ago. At that time, we correctly anticipated weaker global tailwinds, particularly from exports, but also noted that sustained domestic reforms and public investment could lift the economy’s underlying growth capacity. That possibility is now being realised.

He further went on to say that the expansion of infrastructure — illustrated by the doubling of the airport network over the past decade and the rapid growth of freight movement through inland waterways — is easing logistics constraints and raising economy-wide efficiency.