Economic Survey: CEA Flags Global Risks, Stresses Manufacturing And Self Reliance

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: Speaking to the media after the Economic Survey was tabled in Parliament, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Thursday afternoon painted a measured picture of the global economic climate and what it means for India. He pointed to growing geopoliticall tensions, trade frictions and underlying vulnerabilities as key factors shaping the period ahead, while emphasising the need for "manufacturing led growth, greater self reliance, healthier consumption patterns and timely policy adjustments to keep the economy on a stable long term path."

In the pres conference in New Delhi, Nageswaran said that the outlook for 2026 is shaped by three broad global scenarios, each reflecting varying degrees of economic stress and geopolitical instability. He said that the most likely outcome, accounting for 40 to 45 percent probability is a continuation of current trends—a world that looks much like 2025 but with reduced security and heightened fragility. Under this scenario one, "geopolitical and economic volatility steadily intensifies requiring greater government intervention to manage expectations and maintain stability in what is described as a phase of managed disorder."

An equally probable scenario two, the CEA said, envisions a more disorderly multipolar breakdown also carrying a 40 to 45 percent likelihood. "This path is marked by escalating geopolitical rivalry, weaponised trade policies and fragmented security arrangements. Politicised supplly chains and rising cross border financial contagion strain already weakened buffers, forcing sharper trade off between economic autonomy, growth and overall stability," he said.

The least likely but most severe scenario three, according to him, is with a 10–20 per cent probability, involves a systemic shock cascade. In this case, "highly leveraged investments in AI infrastructure expose fragile business models, while financial, technological and geopolitical shocks reinforce one another. Though low in probability, the impact could be profound, with macroeconomic risks potentially exceeding those seen during the 2008 global financial crisis," added Nageswaran.

Explaining these scenarios, he further said that the idea of Swadeshi has gained renewed relevance as the nature of the global economic system itself has changed.

He pointed out that the trade relationships are no longer purely reciprocal with countries increasingly using tariffs, subsidies and restrictions to protect strategic interests. "Markets once assumed to be neutral are now shaped by geopolitical considerations and state intervention. At the same time global supply chains have emerged as instruments of state power and capable of being leveraged or disrupted for political and economic advantage. In this environment strengthening domestic capabilities through Swadeshi is not just an economic choice but a strategic necessity," he added.