Economic Survey Calls For A Calibrated, Development First Approach To AI
The Survey outlines a step by step approach to building AI ecosystem stressing that policy must evolve in stages rather than rush into heavy regulation.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 2:34 PM IST
By Saurabh Shukla
New Delhi: The Economic Survey 2025–26 presented on Thursday in parliament adopts a thoughtful and balanced tone on India's AI journey devoting a full chapter (pages 549–585) to examining how artificial intelligence fits into the country's economic landscape. While near term evidence offers some reassurance for labour rich economies, the Survey gently flags global research including studies from Yale that point to longer term uncertainties suggesting the need for careful calibration rather than haste.
It also quietly cautions India's IT sector to stay ahead of the curve noting that widespread AI adoption could gradually weaken the country's cost advantage model if adaptation is slow. By focusing on human capital, governance frameworks, data readiness, safety concerns and a phased roadmap, Survey emphasises a development oriented approach, one that balances innovation with inclusion and long term resilience.
India's late mover advantage
Survey says that Artificial Intelligence does not confront India with a single policy question, but a series of choices that must be made under conditions of heightened uncertainty and resource constraints India's position as a relatively late mover in the AI transition also confers an underappreciated advantage.
Early adopters who scaled AI under conditions of a regulatory vacuum and cheap capital have now locked themselves into circumstances that are very difficult to back away from. This includes a commitment to energyintensive architectures that are detrimental to the environment and mounting financial commitments with unclear revenue pathways, it adds.
According to the Survey, India has the benefit of hindsight. It can learn from these practices and avoid dependencies that are difficult to unwind. This allows India to design AI systems that are more resource efficient and aligned with public objectives from the outset, sequencing regulation alongside deployment. In this sense, late adoption need not imply lagging ambition. Properly leveraged, it offers the country the opportunity to pursue a more resilient and inclusive AI trajectory.
Jobs and the AI Debate
It stressed that public debate on the labour market implications of AI is highly polarised. One camp predicts large scale displacement while the other side notes that the effect of AI on labour markets will remain muted for the foreseeable future. These views are often framed in terms of labour substitution vs augmentation, yet empirical evidence capable of distinguishing between these outcomes remains scarce. The reason no definitive conclusions have been reached on anything AI related is twofold.
- One, AI is relatively new and integrating it into existing economic structures is not straightforward.
- Two, considering that AI is still undergoing constant development, there is considerable uncertainty surrounding its capabilities and costs. Enterprises want to take risks and adopt AI, but also avoid being the ones who get it wrong, adds the survey.
The Economic Survey cautions by quoting studies that early evidence has also begun to temper some of the more extreme predictions surrounding AI’s near term labour impact. For instance, a study conducted by Yale's Budget Lab indicates that the broader labour market in the United States has not experienced a discernible disruption due to AI.
Similarly, a study by Brynjolfsson, Chandar, and Chen (2025) highlights that the difference in job prospects between occupations highly exposed to AI and those with relatively low exposure is minor. According to Renault (2025), most Danish workers also benefit from the adoption of AI. The emerging evidence does provide some reassurance in the near term, especially for labour-abundant economies such as India, it added.
A Phased Policy Path
The Economic Survey outlines a step by step approach to building India's AI ecosystem stressing that policy must evolve in stages rather than rush into heavy regulation. The initial focus should be on coordination and capacity building putting existing institutions to work, encouraging experimentation and supporting bottom up innovation through shared digital infrastructure, public datasets and accessible computing resources. At this stage the emphasis is on practical, sector specific applications and flexible skill pathways, alongside a gradual strengthening of data governance under the existing data protection framework.
AI with Caution
As the ecosystem matures, the Survey suggests a move towards selective scaling and proportionate regulation, guided by evidence from early experiments. Oversight should remain embedded within sectoral regulators, with clear and risk based rules that grow with the scale and impact of AI use.
Over the longer term, the goal is to build resilience reducing dependence on external technology shocks through strategic partnerships—while preparing workers and students for an AI enabled economy by strengthening foundational education and aligning skilling systems with both technological and human centered needs, stressed the survey.
It further adds that all in all, caution is still warranted as India attempts to solve the puzzle of AI and labour. This represents one of the most
considerable looming uncertainties about the technology. At the same time, openness without careful management of AI development and usage is insufficient.
As AI capabilities diffuse into critical sectors, questions of accountability and safety cannot be deferred. Regulation, data governance and safety will have to evolve in parallel with deployment, not in its aftermath, concluded the survey.
Also Read