Economic Survey Calls For A Calibrated, Development First Approach To AI

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: The Economic Survey 2025–26 presented on Thursday in parliament adopts a thoughtful and balanced tone on India's AI journey devoting a full chapter (pages 549–585) to examining how artificial intelligence fits into the country's economic landscape. While near term evidence offers some reassurance for labour rich economies, the Survey gently flags global research including studies from Yale that point to longer term uncertainties suggesting the need for careful calibration rather than haste.

It also quietly cautions India's IT sector to stay ahead of the curve noting that widespread AI adoption could gradually weaken the country's cost advantage model if adaptation is slow. By focusing on human capital, governance frameworks, data readiness, safety concerns and a phased roadmap, Survey emphasises a development oriented approach, one that balances innovation with inclusion and long term resilience.

India's late mover advantage

Survey says that Artificial Intelligence does not confront India with a single policy question, but a series of choices that must be made under conditions of heightened uncertainty and resource constraints India's position as a relatively late mover in the AI transition also confers an underappreciated advantage.

Early adopters who scaled AI under conditions of a regulatory vacuum and cheap capital have now locked themselves into circumstances that are very difficult to back away from. This includes a commitment to energyintensive architectures that are detrimental to the environment and mounting financial commitments with unclear revenue pathways, it adds.



According to the Survey, India has the benefit of hindsight. It can learn from these practices and avoid dependencies that are difficult to unwind. This allows India to design AI systems that are more resource efficient and aligned with public objectives from the outset, sequencing regulation alongside deployment. In this sense, late adoption need not imply lagging ambition. Properly leveraged, it offers the country the opportunity to pursue a more resilient and inclusive AI trajectory.

Jobs and the AI Debate

