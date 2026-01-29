ETV Bharat / bharat

Economic Survey: Agriculture Experts Emphasize To Put More Efforts For Fast Growth

These trends underline agriculture's evolving role, not just as a provider of food security, but as a growing engine of income, employment, and resilience in rural India.

He further pointed out that while the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) claims to have released around 300 seed varieties to improve crop productivity, there is little clarity on which specific varieties have led to significantly higher yields, particularly in sugarcane. "Calling this gap ironic, while numerous food supplements have been developed to improve human health, a comprehensive and effective system to address Soil Health, crucial for achieving better agricultural yields, has yet to be put in place," he added.

Expressing his views on the Economic Survey, Naresh Sirohi, an agriculture expert, told ETV Bharat, "Strengthening domestic production remains key to sustaining growth. For the agriculture sector to grow more robustly, the government needs to put in place effective mechanisms to reduce dependence on imports, particularly of edible oils and pulses."

The survey highlights that food grains production has consistently improved in recent years, reflecting the sector’s ability to withstand economic and climate challenges. At the same time, it points to a significant shift within the rural economy.

New Delhi: Indian agriculture continues to show remarkable resilience, recording steady growth, according to the Economic Survey 2025-26 tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman.

While there have been notable advancements in Indian agriculture, challenges that impact productivity and incomes still need to be fully addressed. "Fragmented landholdings, inadequate marketing and storage infrastructure, limited access to quality inputs, relatively low levels of investment, and uneven quality of extension services are among the prominent reasons for the low productivity level. These factors collectively affect resilience and farmers' incomes," sated the Economy Survey.

Another agriculture expert, Ashok Baliyan, told ETV Bharat, "While the agriculture sector is growing at a healthy pace, faster and more sustainable growth will depend on the development of a strong value-chain and organised market system. Agriculture markets in India remain largely unorganised; bringing them into a structured framework is essential for improving returns for farmers."

He further pointed out that earlier reform of the government's e-Mandi initiative failed to deliver the desired results. It is a matter of concern that effective agricultural reform currently faces serious challenges due to a lack of coordination and cooperation between the Centre and States.

The Survey notes that over the last five years, the average annual growth rate in the agriculture and allied sector has been around 4.4 per cent at constant prices. In Q2 of FY 2025-26, the agriculture sector registered a growth of 3.5 per cent. The decadal growth of 4.45 per cent (FY16-FY25), the highest in comparison to previous decades, has primarily resulted from the strong performance in livestock (7.1 per cent) and fishing and aquaculture (8.8 per cent), followed by the crop sector at 3.5 per cent, the Economic Survey mentioned.

During FY15 and FY24, the livestock sector recorded a strong expansion, with its GVA increasing by nearly 195 per cent, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.77 per cent at current prices. The fisheries sector has also performed well, with fish production increasing by more than 140 per cent (by 88.14 lakh tons) during 2014-2025, compared to the increase from 2004-14. Thus, allied sectors are increasingly emerging as important growth engines and key contributors to enhancing farm incomes, it added.

Commenting on the Economic Survey, Dharmendra Malik, a farmer, told ETV Bharat, "It is a concerning issue that structural imbalance in the sector, noting that nearly 65 per cent of India's population is engaged in agriculture, yet the sector contributes only about 4.45 per cent to overall growth, disparity between agriculture and other parts of the economy."

He further said that the gap between policy intent and execution, saying that while the government frequently speaks about strengthening the value-chain system, the lack of concrete action continues to leave farmers struggling with persistent challenges.