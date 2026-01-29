Economic Survey 2025-26: Indian Markets Undergoing Transformations, New Labour Codes To Catalyse Job Growth
The Economic Survey said series of initiatives taken by the Centre continue to reduce unemployment, catalyse job creation and extend welfare cover to the workforce.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 6:17 PM IST
New Delhi: The Economic Survey presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on Thursday stated that labour markets in India are undergoing significant structural transformations driven by digitalisation, green energy transition, and emerging forms of employment such as gig and platform work.
The document tabled in the Lok Sabha highlighted the potential of the new Labour Codes to catalyse job growth and accelerate economic development. It noted that a series of significant initiatives by the Central government continue to bring down unemployment, catalyse job creation and extend welfare cover to the workforce.
In the post-pandemic growth phase, the emphasis has shifted from the quantity of jobs to the quality of work, reflecting a more inclusive and sustainable vision of the labour market. Recent initiatives aimed at promoting labour-intensive sectors and strengthening skill development underscore the government’s renewed commitment to quality employment and human capital enhancement, with a view to fully harness India’s demographic dividend, it said.
The Survey pointed out that India has recorded significant employment growth in recent years, supported by structural reforms, tax rationalisation, and a sustained focus on skill development. Measures such as deregulation, GST 2.0, and labour reforms implemented by states have contributed to rising labour force participation and employment growth across industry and services.
According to the Economic Survey, India has witnessed a positive trend in Female Labour Force Participation Rate (FLFPR) in recent years, rising from 23.3 per cent in 2017-18 to 41.7 per cent in 2023-24, alongside a decline in Unemployment Rate (UR) from 5.6 per cent to just 3.2 per cent, reflecting a shift toward greater inclusion and economic empowerment.
"The quarterly and monthly Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data show a steady labour market with seasonal variations. It indicates that the period from April to September 2025 (H1 FY26) saw a declining unemployment rate (UR) in the current weekly status (CWS), a stabilising labour force participation rate (LFPR), and substantial employment levels, signalling an improvement in employment conditions. A total of 56.2 crore people (aged 15 years and above) were employed in Q2 FY26, reflecting a creation of around 8.7 lakh new jobs in Q2 compared to Q1 of FY26," it said.
The Annual Survey of Industries, which covers the organised manufacturing sector, highlight the sector’s resilience, showing a 6 per cent YoY increase in employment over the previous year, it noted.
The Survey also highlights the role of recent policy initiatives in identifying unorganised workers and enhancing their integration with the formal economy through the welfare and skill development systems. It draws attention to the e-Shram portal as a key institutional mechanism for extending social protection to unorganised workers, and bridging the gap between informal and formal employment.
The portal serves as a National Database of Unorganised Workers, which includes data on construction workers, migrant workers, gig and platform workers, street vendors, domestic workers, and agriculture workers.
“As of January 2026, the portal has over 31 crore registered unorganised workers, marking a significant advancement in India’s efforts to formalise and support its informal workforce. Notably, women account for 54 per cent of total registrants, substantially strengthening the reach of gender-focused welfare schemes,” the document states.
The Survey stated the four Labour codes-Code on Wages 2019, Industrial Relations Code 2020, Code on Social Security 2020, and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code 2020 have consolidated 29 central laws to streamline regulations and extend protections to workers.
It noted that the Codes have attempted to strike a balance between regulation and flexibility, while protecting worker rights and ensuring social security for workers. They are a result of the deliberations held in the tripartite meeting of the government, employers, industry representatives, and various trade unions from 2015 to 2019.
“Implementing the Codes marks the first step towards the labour market transformation. The transition will require coordination and investment from the private sector,” it said.
The Survey also mentioned about the National Career Service (NCS) portal and said that it has emerged as a one-stop solution connecting job seekers, employers, training providers and career guidance and counselling agencies. It offers a range of services, including free registration, job application processing, interview assistance, and other employment-related services, and a multi-lingual helpline.
Mentioning about Gig workforce , the Survey says, "“From 77 lakh workers in FY21, the sector witnessed a 55 per cent increase to 120 lakh workers in FY25, driven by smartphone penetration among over 80 crore users and 15 billion UPI transactions per month. Now representing over 2 per cent of the total workforce in India, growth of gig workers outpaces overall employment, with non-agricultural gigs projected to constitute 6.7 per cent of the workforce by 2029-30, contributing Rs 2.35 lakh crore to GDP."
As the gig economy expands, its impact on employment and economic growth will become increasingly evident. While it offers unprecedented opportunities for revenue generation and economic diversification, addressing its challenges is crucial to ensuring long-term, equitable growth, it stated.
The Survey also highlighted the dual burden of work on female workers in terms of caregiving activities and unpaid work, which may explain their desirability or inclination towards flexible work models.
