Economic Survey 2025-26: Indian Markets Undergoing Transformations, New Labour Codes To Catalyse Job Growth

New Delhi: The Economic Survey presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on Thursday stated that labour markets in India are undergoing significant structural transformations driven by digitalisation, green energy transition, and emerging forms of employment such as gig and platform work.

The document tabled in the Lok Sabha highlighted the potential of the new Labour Codes to catalyse job growth and accelerate economic development. It noted that a series of significant initiatives by the Central government continue to bring down unemployment, catalyse job creation and extend welfare cover to the workforce.

In the post-pandemic growth phase, the emphasis has shifted from the quantity of jobs to the quality of work, reflecting a more inclusive and sustainable vision of the labour market. Recent initiatives aimed at promoting labour-intensive sectors and strengthening skill development underscore the government’s renewed commitment to quality employment and human capital enhancement, with a view to fully harness India’s demographic dividend, it said.

The Survey pointed out that India has recorded significant employment growth in recent years, supported by structural reforms, tax rationalisation, and a sustained focus on skill development. Measures such as deregulation, GST 2.0, and labour reforms implemented by states have contributed to rising labour force participation and employment growth across industry and services.

According to the Economic Survey, India has witnessed a positive trend in Female Labour Force Participation Rate (FLFPR) in recent years, rising from 23.3 per cent in 2017-18 to 41.7 per cent in 2023-24, alongside a decline in Unemployment Rate (UR) from 5.6 per cent to just 3.2 per cent, reflecting a shift toward greater inclusion and economic empowerment.

"The quarterly and monthly Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data show a steady labour market with seasonal variations. It indicates that the period from April to September 2025 (H1 FY26) saw a declining unemployment rate (UR) in the current weekly status (CWS), a stabilising labour force participation rate (LFPR), and substantial employment levels, signalling an improvement in employment conditions. A total of 56.2 crore people (aged 15 years and above) were employed in Q2 FY26, reflecting a creation of around 8.7 lakh new jobs in Q2 compared to Q1 of FY26," it said.

The Annual Survey of Industries, which covers the organised manufacturing sector, highlight the sector’s resilience, showing a 6 per cent YoY increase in employment over the previous year, it noted.

The Survey also highlights the role of recent policy initiatives in identifying unorganised workers and enhancing their integration with the formal economy through the welfare and skill development systems. It draws attention to the e-Shram portal as a key institutional mechanism for extending social protection to unorganised workers, and bridging the gap between informal and formal employment.

The portal serves as a National Database of Unorganised Workers, which includes data on construction workers, migrant workers, gig and platform workers, street vendors, domestic workers, and agriculture workers.