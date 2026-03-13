ETV Bharat / bharat

Economic Stabilisation Fund To Help Govt Respond To Global Challenges: Sitharaman

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, March 13, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the Rs 1 lakh crore Economic Stabilisation Fund will give fiscal headroom to allow India to respond to global headwinds. Replying to the debate on the second batch of supplementary demands for grants in the Lok Sabha, she said the fund will act as a buffer to absorb shocks arising due to unforeseen global challenges like the current one in West Asia.

"The Rs 1 lakh crore Economic Stabilisation Fund will give fiscal headroom to allow India to respond to global headwinds," she said.

Through the second batch of supplementary demands, the government sought Lok Sabha approval for spending a gross Rs 2.81 lakh crore extra in the current fiscal year. With additional receipts of Rs 80,000 crore budgeted for the current fiscal year, the net additional cash spending will be Rs 2.01 lakh crore.

Sitharaman said the fiscal deficit for the current financial year (2025-26) will be within the Revised Estimates (RE). In RE 2025-26, the fiscal deficit has been estimated at par with the Budget Estimates of 2025-26 at 4.4 per cent of GDP.

"There is no increase in expenditure beyond the BE of 2025-26 due to the second supplementary," Sitharaman said, amid continuous sloganeering by Opposition members over LPG shortage concerns.