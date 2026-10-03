ETV Bharat / bharat

Economic Resilience Must Balance Security, Sustainability And Globalisation: Experts

New Delhi: The global economy is being tested by a wave of shocks that are no longer coming one at a time. Current geopolitical tensions, energy disruptions, climate risks, fragile supply chains and emerging technologies are creating a more uncertain environment for governments and businesses, forcing a rethink of how economies prepare for and absorb sudden disruptions.

This was the subject of discussion at the 5th Kautilya Economic Conclave 2026, being hosted by the Institute of Economic Growth (IEG) and Ministry of Finance at the Hotel Taj Palace in New Delhi, which began today. Experts at the plenary session 'A World Priced for Risk' examined how countries can protect growth and investment while building greater resilience in an increasingly unpredictable world.

Held under the umbrella theme 'Resilience in an Age of Flux', the plenary session focused particularly on the challenges facing India, from its dependence on imported energy to its exposure to climate related risks and global supply chain disruptions. Chaired by Nicholas Stern, IG Patel Professor of Economics and Government, and Chair of the Grantham Research Institute and Global School of Sustainability at LSE (London School of Economics and Political Science), the session featured a keynote address by P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, with Michael Greenstone, the Milton Friedman Distinguished Service Professor in Economics at the University of Chicago as discussant. All speakers underlined the growing importance of diversified supply sources, stronger domestic capabilities and investment in resilience, while retaining the benefits of global economic integration.

Professor Nicholas Stern said India is particularly vulnerable to climate change because of its geography and exposure to extreme weather events. Pointing at the risks from cyclones, floods and droughts, as well as the potential impact of a weakening monsoon on agriculture and economic activity, Stern said, 'The response must simultaneously focus on investment in resilience, emissions reduction and development.'

Rising Global Risks

Stern stressed that the answer to these issues must be investment, and that restoration of degraded land, mangrove protection, public transport and decentralised solar power are examples where climate mitigation, resilience and development can move together.

The discussion also highlighted energy security as a major source of economic vulnerability. Stern said India’s dependence on imported oil and gas makes it particularly exposed to disruptions in global energy markets.

The panel noted that recent shocks, including the pandemic, wars and disruptions to shipping routes, have demonstrated how supply chains that are efficient during normal times can become vulnerable during crises. The transition towards clean energy could also create new dependencies, particularly around critical minerals, refining capacity and associated technologies.