ETV Bharat / bharat

Ecocide Being Executed With Full Support Of PM Modi: Congress On Tara Coal Block Auction

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday attacked the Modi government over the auction of the Tara coal block in the biodiversity-rich Hasdeo-Aranya ecosystem in Chhattisgarh, saying it is yet another example of an "ecocide" being executed with the full support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the Tara coal block covers an area of about 5000 acres, of which over 4000 acres is dense forest and no amount of compensatory afforestation, a "bogus idea" to begin with, can ever make up for the wanton destruction of such a huge natural forest area.

"The Union Government has very recently auctioned the Tara coal block in the biodiversity-rich Hasdeo-Aranya ecosystem in Chhattisgarh. There is no mystery about who the winner in the auction is. It is a company called CG Syn-Gas and Chemicals Limited which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mundra Synenergy Ltd which, in turn, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd-- the crown jewel of the Modani Conglomerate," Ramesh said in a statement.

He said this decision should be seen in light of the following factual background that on July 26, 2022, the Chhattisgarh assembly had passed a resolution unanimously demanding that there be no further allocation or auction of coal blocks in Hasdeo-Aranya.

On July 16, 2023, the state government had submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating categorically that there was no need to allocate or develop any new mines in Hasdeo-Aranya, the former environment minister said.

Ramesh pointed out that on October 19, 2023, the Union Coal Ministry had actually denotified 40 coal blocks, including Tara, from the auction process.