ECINET Digital Platform Launched; All Election-Related Info Now Available With A Click

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday launched ECINET, the first ever one-stop digital platform for all election related information and services, in a bid to provide better services to the public.

ECINET is the world’s largest electoral service platform bringing all electoral services of the world’s largest democracy together in one seamless experience by integrating over 40 Apps and portals of the by Election Commission of India (ECI).

After launching the digital platform on the second day of the India International Conference on Democracy and Election Management (IICDEM) 2026 at the Bharat Mandapam, the CEC said, ECINET has been developed in strict accordance with the law and is available in 22 scheduled languages and English.

"With the advent of technology, and the accelerated information which passes to citizens, through various media interfaces be it print, television or social media, all Electoral Management Bodies (EMB) in the plenary were worried about misinformation. How do we address it ? 'ECINET is one tool," he said.

Mentioning about the features of the digital platform, Kumar said, "ECINET literally has every detail of an elector, candidate, affidavit and polling station he/she belongs to. You can book a call with the BLOs, see the polling percentage or complain against party or candidate of violation. You can see the election results , real to real time."

He offered EMBs across the world to collaborate with India on the development of similar digital platforms for their countries, in accordance with their own laws, and in their respective languages.

"I would request the EMBs to examine this and if you so request, the ECI will work together to make a similar platform in their respective countries as per their law," Kumar said.

Election Commissioner Sukhbir Singh Sandhu said ECINET is a great tool to enhance trust in EMB as it brings in greater transparency and helps monitor all functions and provides for quick decision making and information dissemination.