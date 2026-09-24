ETV Bharat / bharat

ECINET Decentralised Platform Designed In Accordance With RP Act: EC

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday said the ECINET is a decentralised platform designed in accordance with the Representation of Act 1950 and 1951, and the instructions issued by it from time to time.

The poll panel said as per the law, Booth Level Officers (BLOs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), District Election Officers (DEOs) and Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) can perform their statutory functions on ECINET using their respective unique ID and passwords. The ECI said nobody else can perform their statutory function on ECINET including any other officer of it.



In order to ward off malicious attempts to hack ECINET (which were to the tune of 68 lakhs just on counting day of the general elections to the legislative assemblies conducted earlier this year), the cybersecurity of ECINET is provided by ECI, the poll panel said in a statement.



According to the ECI, ECINET is the world’s largest electoral service platform bringing all electoral services of the world’s largest democracy together in one seamless experience by integrating over 40 apps and portals of the ECI.



Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh while referring to a news report on X wrote, "The Goa CEO wrote to the ECI 8 times in seven days for inclusion of valid voters deleted by the ECINet software. Goa’s Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) had confirmed these were valid voters. The emails were ignored and voters deleted. ⁠The whole SIR has been handed over to this ECINet software, leading to the disastrous phase 3 of SIR which has deleted or flagged 54% of voters in Delhi and nearly 12 Crore across all states."