ETV Bharat / bharat

ECI Warns Political Parties Against Use Of AI-Based Tools In Political Campaigns

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday issued an advisory to political parties against the misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based tools in political campaigns, saying it is a deep threat and challenge because of its ability to masquerade as the truth.

After issuing guidelines in 2024 and January this year, the poll panel came out with an advisory largely reiterating its earlier instructions.

Depicting political leaders making electorally sensitive messages using AI is contaminating the level-playing field in the electoral arena, the advisory said. Publishing and transmitting synthetically generated information is a deep threat and challenge because of its ability to masquerade as the truth, it said in a communication addressed to party presidents, chairpersons and general secretaries.

"Any synthetically generated or AI-altered image, audio, or video used or disseminated for campaigning purposes shall bear a clear, prominent, and legible label such as ‘AI-Generated’, ‘Digitally Enhanced’, or ‘Synthetic Content’, covering at least 10 per cent of the visible display area (or initial 10 per cent duration for audio content). The label in the case of video content shall be carried as part of the top hand of the screen,” said an advisory issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI)