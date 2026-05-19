ECI To Set Up District-Level Helpdesks In 19 States, UTs For Phase-III Of SIR
The States and UTs covered include Mizoram, Odisha, Manipur, Sikkim, Andhra, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Telangana, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Karnataka, Tripura, Nagaland, Jharkhand, reports Santu Das.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will establish special helpdesks at the district level across 19 States and Union Territories as part of the third phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls beginning tomorrow, with a major focus on ensuring inclusion of all eligible voters.
The move is aimed at simplifying access to electoral services and strengthening voter participation during the large-scale exercise intended to purify and update electoral rolls.
According to ECI sources, directions have been issued to Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of the concerned States and UTs to set up the helpdesks and ensure smooth implementation of the revision process.
The States and UTs covered in Phase-III include Mizoram, Odisha, Manipur, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Karnataka, Tripura, Nagaland, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Maharashtra and Delhi.
During the enumeration phase, over 3.94 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit households of nearly 36.73 crore electors, assisted by around 3.42 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties.
ECI sources said the helpdesks would provide information on SIR schedules, voter eligibility criteria and documentation required for registration, correction or deletion of names from electoral rolls. The centres will also assist voters in tracing previous electoral records, filling out enumeration forms both online and offline, and linking old voter details.
Special emphasis will be placed on assisting migrant voters, senior citizens and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) to ensure they are not excluded from the electoral process. The helpdesks will also display voter awareness materials in regional languages and provide information regarding the ECI’s helpline number 1950 and the ECINet mobile application, including the 'Book a Call with BLO' feature that directly connects citizens with Booth Level Officers.
The poll panel has directed all CEOs to submit compliance reports regarding the establishment of the helpdesks. According to ECI data, the first two phases of the Special Intensive Revision covered around 59 crore voters across 13 States and UTs, involving more than 6.3 lakh BLOs and 9.2 lakh BLAs.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has appealed to voters to actively participate in the third phase of the revision exercise and reiterated that only eligible voters would be included in the electoral rolls.
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