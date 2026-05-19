ETV Bharat / bharat

ECI To Set Up District-Level Helpdesks In 19 States, UTs For Phase-III Of SIR

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will establish special helpdesks at the district level across 19 States and Union Territories as part of the third phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls beginning tomorrow, with a major focus on ensuring inclusion of all eligible voters.

The move is aimed at simplifying access to electoral services and strengthening voter participation during the large-scale exercise intended to purify and update electoral rolls.

According to ECI sources, directions have been issued to Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of the concerned States and UTs to set up the helpdesks and ensure smooth implementation of the revision process.

The States and UTs covered in Phase-III include Mizoram, Odisha, Manipur, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Karnataka, Tripura, Nagaland, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Maharashtra and Delhi.

During the enumeration phase, over 3.94 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit households of nearly 36.73 crore electors, assisted by around 3.42 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties.