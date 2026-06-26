ECI Focuses On 'Sensitising' Officers Across States To Strengthen Voter Outreach, Counter Misinformation
Sources said that the sensitisation of these communication officers would enable them to respond promptly to the queries of the electors, reports Santu Das
Published : June 26, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) plans to sensitise more than 500 officers of different States and Union Territories in a bid to provide better services to the electors across the country and combat misinformation.
These officers, especially communication officers, who play a key role in disseminating information at the grassroots level, would be apprised of the electoral laws and the challenges that have emerged over the years following the boom in social media, according to ECI officials.
Earlier this month, the ECI organised a one-day conference for Media and Communication Officers. The event brought together Media Nodal Officers (MNOs) and Social Media Nodal Officers (SMNOs) and District Public Relation Officers of the States and UTs where the third phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll is being carried out. More than 300 officers participated in the conference, held for the first time in the national capital.
Currently, the ECI is conducting the third phase of the SIR in 16 States and three UTs, including Delhi, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Punjab, Telangana, and Odisha.
Sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat that through the conference, the Commission intends to spread its reach to the electors at the grassroots level through the Information Officers across different parts of the country.
"The first Conference was held on June 12. The Election Commission is scheduled to hold the second and third conferences for more than 500 officers of the State governments and UTs on July 3 and 8 in the national capital. This initiative is being taken for the first time to provide better services to the electors," they said.
Sources in the ECI said that the sensitisation of these communication officers would enable them to respond promptly to the queries of the electors. "During the programme, the participants would be equipped to tackle misinformation on how to disseminate poll initiatives for greater outreach and be acquainted with the laws about the electoral process, including the Representation of the People's Act," the sources said.
Sources added that the initiative will further strengthen coordination between the offices of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) and the District Election Offices (DEOs) in different states and UTs.
Notably, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, during his address in the first conference, emphasised that the officers must guarantee their communication is prompt, clear, and legally sound. Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi stated that the officers have a crucial responsibility in making certain that the rules, instructions, and guidelines of the Commission are communicated to the public in a clear and easily comprehensible manner.
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