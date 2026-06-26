ETV Bharat / bharat

ECI Focuses On 'Sensitising' Officers Across States To Strengthen Voter Outreach, Counter Misinformation

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) plans to sensitise more than 500 officers of different States and Union Territories in a bid to provide better services to the electors across the country and combat misinformation.

These officers, especially communication officers, who play a key role in disseminating information at the grassroots level, would be apprised of the electoral laws and the challenges that have emerged over the years following the boom in social media, according to ECI officials.

Earlier this month, the ECI organised a one-day conference for Media and Communication Officers. The event brought together Media Nodal Officers (MNOs) and Social Media Nodal Officers (SMNOs) and District Public Relation Officers of the States and UTs where the third phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll is being carried out. More than 300 officers participated in the conference, held for the first time in the national capital.

Currently, the ECI is conducting the third phase of the SIR in 16 States and three UTs, including Delhi, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Punjab, Telangana, and Odisha.

Sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat that through the conference, the Commission intends to spread its reach to the electors at the grassroots level through the Information Officers across different parts of the country.