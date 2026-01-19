ETV Bharat / bharat

ECI To Host IICDEM 2026, 'Largest' Global Conference On Election Management, From Jan 21

New Delhi: The upcoming International Conference on Democracy and Election Management (IICDEM) 2026 is poised to be the largest global conference of its kind hosted by India in the field of democracy and election management, the Election Comission of India (ECI) said on Monday.

"The ECI is fully geared up for the inaugural IICDEM 2026. The three-day conference, being organised by the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), starting from January 21, will be held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi," the poll panel said in a statement.

The ECI informed that nearly 100 international delegates, representing over 70 countries from across the world, are expected to participate, along with representatives of international organisations, foreign missions in India, and academic and practising experts in the electoral domain.

Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, will receive the delegates and flag off the proceedings at the inaugural session on January 21, the Commission said.

The ECI said the three-day programme includes general and plenary sessions of Election Management Bodies (EMBs), including the Inaugural Session, EMB Leaders' Plenary, EMB Working Group Meetings, and thematic sessions focusing on global electoral issues, model international electoral standards, and innovations and best practices in electoral processes.