ECI To Hold Three-Day International Conference From January 21
The conference will be held prior to the National Voters Day, which is observed on January 25 to celebrate the foundation day of the ECI.
Published : January 2, 2026 at 4:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will organise a three-day international conference, starting from January 21, 2026, in the national capital, in a bid to further strengthen the democratic processes.
This would be the maiden international event being organised by the poll panel after Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar took the Chairship of the Council of Member States of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IIDEA) for the year 2026. The IIDEA, founded in 1995, is an inter-governmental organisation dedicated to enhancing democratic institutions and processes globally.
With a current membership comprising 35 countries, along with Japan and the United States serving as Observers, the organisation advocates for inclusive, resilient, and accountable democracies. Notably, this international-level conference will be held prior to the National Voters Day, which is observed every year on January 25 to celebrate the foundation day of the ECI, established on January 25, 1950. The day also encourages the registration of new voters, especially young people who have just reached eligibility (18 years of age).
Sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat, "The ECI will organise an international conference in the national capital. This would be the first international event that is being organised by the ECI after the CEC taking the Chairship of the IIDEA."
"This three-day international event is scheduled to be held from January 21, 2026, to 23, 2026. The preparations for this event are underway," sources said.
"Invitations are being sent to the election bodies of different countries. It is expected to be attended by representatives of over 50 countries," they added.
It is likely that the representatives of the member states of the IIDEA, which include Brazil, Germany, France, South Africa, Switzerland, Mauritius, South Africa, Australia, and The Netherlands. Representatives from the election management bodies of neighbouring countries, including Nepal and Bhutan, are also likely to attend this international conference.
During the conference, it is likely that the best electoral practices, including the usage of modern technologies to ensure free and fair polls in different elections, would be highlighted.
In addition to that, it is likely that various initiatives taken by the poll panel for the voters convience will also be highlighted. Besides that, the mention of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) electoral rolls may be mentioned as it is being touted as the world's largest exercise, which is aimed at the purification of electoral rolls.
Currently, the SIR is underway in nine states and three Union Territories, including election-bound states of West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. In the first phase, SIR was conducted in Bihar, prior to the Assembly elections. It is likely that the participants will share best practices and initiatives focused on promoting electoral engagement, enrolment, and active participation in inclusive and accessible voting processes across different countries.
The conference will probably kick-off with key note address from the CEC. The outcome of the conference would aim for better synergy and strengthening of elections and electoral democracies.
After assuming the Chairship of the IIDEA last month, the CEC had pledged that India's Chairmanship will be decisive, ambitious and action- oriented.
"India will endeavour to ensure that every vote counts, every voice matters and that democracies worldwide become more inclusive, peaceful, resilient and sustainable. With the cooperation among all democratic nations, we will work in an exemplary manner to further
strengthen and enhance transparency in democracy and democratic processes across the world," he said then.
Read More