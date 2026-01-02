ETV Bharat / bharat

ECI To Hold Three-Day International Conference From January 21

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will organise a three-day international conference, starting from January 21, 2026, in the national capital, in a bid to further strengthen the democratic processes.

This would be the maiden international event being organised by the poll panel after Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar took the Chairship of the Council of Member States of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IIDEA) for the year 2026. The IIDEA, founded in 1995, is an inter-governmental organisation dedicated to enhancing democratic institutions and processes globally.

With a current membership comprising 35 countries, along with Japan and the United States serving as Observers, the organisation advocates for inclusive, resilient, and accountable democracies. Notably, this international-level conference will be held prior to the National Voters Day, which is observed every year on January 25 to celebrate the foundation day of the ECI, established on January 25, 1950. The day also encourages the registration of new voters, especially young people who have just reached eligibility (18 years of age).

Sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat, "The ECI will organise an international conference in the national capital. This would be the first international event that is being organised by the ECI after the CEC taking the Chairship of the IIDEA."

"This three-day international event is scheduled to be held from January 21, 2026, to 23, 2026. The preparations for this event are underway," sources said.

"Invitations are being sent to the election bodies of different countries. It is expected to be attended by representatives of over 50 countries," they added.

It is likely that the representatives of the member states of the IIDEA, which include Brazil, Germany, France, South Africa, Switzerland, Mauritius, South Africa, Australia, and The Netherlands. Representatives from the election management bodies of neighbouring countries, including Nepal and Bhutan, are also likely to attend this international conference.