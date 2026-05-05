ETV Bharat / bharat

ECI Takes Strict Note Of Post-Poll Vandalism In Bengal; Directs Law Enforcement Agencies To Take Preventive Action

BJP supporters remove TMC hoardings from the streets of Tollyganj constituency after BJP wins the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Tuesday, May 5, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: In the wake of reported vandalism and setting on fire several offices of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) across different parts of the West Bengal following BJP's victory in the assembly election results, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the concerned law enforcement agencies to prevent any kind of vandalism.

The poll panel has also asked to initiate strict action on any such incidents from different parts of the state.

The TMC has been accusing the BJP of unleashing its party workers to vandalise its party office and workers in the aftermath of saffron party's landslide victory in West Bengal Assembly polls.

Referring to the reported vandalism and alleged attack on TMC party workers in different parts of West Bengal, sources in the ECI on Tuesday told ETV Bharat that the poll panel has issued strict instructions in this regard. “It categorically stated that it should not be allowed under any circumstances," added the sources.

They stated that the poll panel emphasised on preventing any kind of vandalism.

It is understood that 500 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF )are deployed in Bengal as per the ECI orders to maintain law and order in the state.

Notably, earlier the ECI stated that it would closely monitor the situation to prevent any post-poll violence in the state.

"Strict measures will be enforced against anyone found to be participating in any acts of violence, in accordance with the law," the poll panel said.

The ECI said any such information about any attempt of violence or any unlawful activities may also be immediately reported through the helpline number: 1800-345-0008.