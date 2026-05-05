ECI Takes Strict Note Of Post-Poll Vandalism In Bengal; Directs Law Enforcement Agencies To Take Preventive Action
Sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat that the poll panel has stated that vandalism should not be allowed under any circumstances, reports Santu Das.
Published : May 5, 2026 at 6:02 PM IST
New Delhi: In the wake of reported vandalism and setting on fire several offices of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) across different parts of the West Bengal following BJP's victory in the assembly election results, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the concerned law enforcement agencies to prevent any kind of vandalism.
The poll panel has also asked to initiate strict action on any such incidents from different parts of the state.
The TMC has been accusing the BJP of unleashing its party workers to vandalise its party office and workers in the aftermath of saffron party's landslide victory in West Bengal Assembly polls.
Referring to the reported vandalism and alleged attack on TMC party workers in different parts of West Bengal, sources in the ECI on Tuesday told ETV Bharat that the poll panel has issued strict instructions in this regard. “It categorically stated that it should not be allowed under any circumstances," added the sources.
They stated that the poll panel emphasised on preventing any kind of vandalism.
It is understood that 500 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF )are deployed in Bengal as per the ECI orders to maintain law and order in the state.
Notably, earlier the ECI stated that it would closely monitor the situation to prevent any post-poll violence in the state.
"Strict measures will be enforced against anyone found to be participating in any acts of violence, in accordance with the law," the poll panel said.
The ECI said any such information about any attempt of violence or any unlawful activities may also be immediately reported through the helpline number: 1800-345-0008.
However, the vandalism of TMC offices after election results prompted the Mamata Banerjee led party to attack the BJP.
In a post on X, the TMC said that the BJP's Harmad Bahini "hacked a Trinamool Congress worker to death on the road in broad daylight in Nanoor, Birbhum". "This is how they celebrate. This is what their victory looks like. And where are the thousands of Central Forces stationed across Bengal, deployed at enormous expense in the name of peace and security? Standing by. Watching. Arms folded while our people are being butchered on the streets," the party wrote on its official X handle while sharing the purported disturbing video.
The BJP has exposed its true face the moment it came to power. In Jalpaiguri Ward 14, BJP-backed miscreants have unleashed vandalism at our Trinamool Congress party office.— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 5, 2026
This destruction and deliberate attempt to create unrest is the real face of the BJP. pic.twitter.com/2xrIPsoZjZ
"These are bloodthirsty savages drunk on impunity, hacking, brutalising and terrorising because they know, with absolute certainty, that no one in power will stop them. This is the culture of death and destruction that BJP vultures wish to normalise in this land".
In another post, the TMC wrote, "The BJP has exposed its true face the moment it came to power. In Jalpaiguri Ward 14, BJP-backed miscreants have unleashed vandalism at our Trinamool Congress party office".
"In Ward no. 1 of Alipurduar, BJP’s harmad bahini brutally assaulted an aged woman and left her bleeding profusely on the road. Have Narendra Modi and Amit Shah given their karyakartas a free licence to run riot and massacre innocent citizens in broad daylight?" it wrote in another post.
"And where are Amit Shah’s Central Forces now? The same forces that were retained after the elections supposedly to ensure a 'peaceful and violence-free' post-poll phase? Are they only there to facilitate this saffron gundagardi? BJP's violent face stands exposed. Bengal will not tolerate this barbarism. Every drop of blood shed will be answered," the party added.
The TMC said that the BJP's harmad bahini had been "let loose on a rampage, vandalising and setting fire to Trinamool Congress party offices, shouting abusive slogans during bike rallies, and brutally assaulting our party workers".
"In one shocking incident, a Trinamool Congress social media worker was pinned to the ground by BJP goons, held down while others repeatedly beat him with sticks. This statewide carnage and saffron terror is happening in broad daylight, right under the nose of Amit Shah’s Central Forces, who are standing by as mute, complicit spectators. Let it be clear to the Delhi Zamindars and their local agents that Bengal will not bow to your terror. We have seen your true face. And we will remember every single blow".
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