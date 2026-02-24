ETV Bharat / bharat

ECI, SECs Should Work Together Keeping Elector In Mind In National Interest: Gyanesh Kumar

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said on Tuesday that in national interest and Constitutional synergies, the Election Commission of India (ECI) and State Election Commissions (SECs) should work together keeping the elector in mind.

The CEC said this in his address, in the presence of Election Commissioners SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, at the National Round Table Conference of the State Election Commissioners, held after 27 years, here.

He underscored the importance of strengthening institutional coordination between the ECI and SECs within their respective constitutional mandates. Kumar emphasised the need for harmonised approaches in electoral roll management, adoption of technology, and sharing of best practices to further enhance the integrity and efficiency of electoral processes in the country.

Sandhu, in his address, exhorted the SECs to learn from each other and adopt each other's best practices. He underlined that trust is the foundation of every electoral process and thus it is important that both the ECI and SECs work in coordination.

Speaking on the importance of collaboration in digital technologies, Joshi stressed upon leveraging the ECINET digital platform to build bridges between the functioning of the ECI and the SECs.

The day long national level Conference, organised by the ECI, was attended by State Election Commissioners and Chief Electoral Officers of all states and Union Territories. The main objective of the conference was to promote synergies between the ECI and SECs concerning electoral processes and logistics within their respective legal frameworks.

The National Round Table Conference of the ECI and State Election Commissioners concluded with the unanimous adoption of the 'National Declaration 2026' under the leadership of the CEC, which stated preparation of pure electoral rolls is the bedrock of democracy, and the transparent conduct of elections in an efficient manner strengthens democracy.