ECI Row: Poll Body's Unanimous Explanation Has Put An End To All Misconceptions: Chandrababu Naidu
Chandrababu Naidu maintained that election results reflect the verdict of the people.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 10:36 PM IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has said that the explanation given unanimously by the Election Commission of India (ECI) has put an end to the misconceptions about the electoral system in India.
The comments by Chandrababu Naidu, who is the chief of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), came after the ECI issued an elaborate press release following its meeting on Saturday. TDP is a key ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre.
Chandrababu said that the explanation of the ECI led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioners SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi has once again shown the credibility of the constitutional institutions.
He clarified that decisions on the special comprehensive revision of the voters' lists were taken collectively as per the rules. He objected to the attempts to damage the international trust in India's democratic system and the electoral process for short-term political gains.
He also said that the election results reflect the verdict of the people. The TDP supremo advised leaders to accept victories and defeats in democracy with dignity.
The unanimous clarification issued by the Election Commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alongside Election Commissioners S. S. Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, reaffirms the integrity and credibility of our constitutional institutions and puts to rest all the…— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) September 26, 2026
He clarified that respect for constitutional institutions is of utmost importance. The Chief Minister said that it is the collective responsibility of leaders of all parties to maintain the people's trust in the democratic process.
Amid the ongoing row on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the ECI has decided that voters who received notices for "unmapped" or "logical" discrepancies will no longer need to appear in person.
Instead, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit their homes to collect the necessary documents and upload them to ECINet software for a final decision by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO).
The poll body also issued a clarification about a letter sent by Election Commissioners to the Cabinet Secretary. It said that the letter to Cabinet Secretary was not related to any policy matter of the Commission or IT division but related to the working of an officer on deputation to ECI.
The Opposition has once again been exposed for misleading the public on the SIR. The Election Commission has made it clear that every decision relating to the SIR was taken unanimously by the full Commission. Yet, Congress chose to build its allegations around a manufactured lie and attack our constitutional bodies. The hypocrisy is evident. When the same electoral process delivers victories to Congress and its allies, including in states like Keralam and Tamil Nadu, its credibility is readily accepted. But when the people’s mandate goes against them elsewhere, they question the very institutions that conduct those elections. Democracy cannot be respected selectively. Wins and losses are an inherent part of democracy, but resorting to malicious propaganda to discredit respected constitutional institutions is deeply unfortunate. Those who have repeatedly undermined India’s democratic framework for political survival owe the nation an honest reckoning and a public apology.— Nitin Nabin (@NitinNabin) September 26, 2026
Citing that SIR has already been completed in 20 States/UTs including Bihar and West Bengal, the poll body said any person whose name has got left out during SIR or thereafter, and any person including young/ first-time voter, may apply to the concerned ERO, for inclusion of their names in the electoral rolls under the process of continuous updation.
"CEOs have been directed to facilitate the same. The CEOs, DEOs, EROs will immediately launch a special drive for enrolment of these electors," it said.
BJP chief Nitin Nabin alleged that the Congress tried to build its allegations around a “manufactured lie” to attack the poll panel.
“The opposition has once again been exposed for misleading the public on SIR,” Nabin said in a post on X. “The Election Commission has made it clear that every decision relating to the SIR was taken unanimously by the full Commission. Yet, the Congress chose to build its allegations around a manufactured lie and attack our constitutional bodies," he alleged.
Nabin said the “hypocrisy” of the Congress and its allies is evident as when the same electoral process delivers victories for them in states like Keralam and Tamil Nadu, its credibility is readily accepted.
“But when people's mandate goes against them elsewhere, they question the very institutions that conduct those elections,” he said.
"Democracy cannot be respected selectively," he quipped.
Nabin also said that wins and losses are inherent parts of a democracy, but resorting to “malicious propaganda” to discredit respected constitutional institutions is “deeply unfortunate”. “Those who repeatedly undermined India's democratic framework for political survival owe the nation an honest reckoning and a public apology,” the BJP president said.
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