ETV Bharat / bharat

ECI Row: Poll Body's Unanimous Explanation Has Put An End To All Misconceptions: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has said that the explanation given unanimously by the Election Commission of India (ECI) has put an end to the misconceptions about the electoral system in India.

The comments by Chandrababu Naidu, who is the chief of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), came after the ECI issued an elaborate press release following its meeting on Saturday. TDP is a key ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre.

Chandrababu said that the explanation of the ECI led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioners SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi has once again shown the credibility of the constitutional institutions.

He clarified that decisions on the special comprehensive revision of the voters' lists were taken collectively as per the rules. He objected to the attempts to damage the international trust in India's democratic system and the electoral process for short-term political gains.

He also said that the election results reflect the verdict of the people. The TDP supremo advised leaders to accept victories and defeats in democracy with dignity.

He clarified that respect for constitutional institutions is of utmost importance. The Chief Minister said that it is the collective responsibility of leaders of all parties to maintain the people's trust in the democratic process.

Amid the ongoing row on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the ECI has decided that voters who received notices for "unmapped" or "logical" discrepancies will no longer need to appear in person.

Instead, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit their homes to collect the necessary documents and upload them to ECINet software for a final decision by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO).