ECI Reports Rs 71.32 Crore Seizures, Over 20 Lakh Complaints In Bihar And Bye-Elections

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, during a meeting between Election Commission of India and heads of enforcement agencies to combat the movement of cash, liquor, drugs, and other inducements during Bihar Elections, in New Delhi ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday said that seizures worth more than Rs 71.32 crore have been made by enforcement agencies during the ongoing Assembly elections in Bihar and the bye-elections in different States since the Model Code of Conduct came into effect. The poll panel also informed that 20,25,650 complaints have been lodged through the C-Vigil app.

“As of October 21, over Rs 71.32 crore worth of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals, and other freebies have been seized through a coordinated effort involving multiple enforcement agencies in the Bihar elections and the bye-election-bound States and Union Territory,” the ECI said.

The poll panel further disclosed that 20,25,650 complaints have been lodged using the C-Vigil app. Of these, 649 have been disposed of, and 612 complaints, 94 percent of them, were resolved within 100 minutes.

The ECI said it has directed the State and UT governments to ensure strict compliance with its instructions to enforce the MCC.