ECI Reports Rs 71.32 Crore Seizures, Over 20 Lakh Complaints In Bihar And Bye-Elections
ECI said enforcement agencies seized assets worth over Rs 71.32 crore and received more than 20 lakh complaints via the C-Vigil app during ongoing polls.
Published : October 21, 2025 at 8:13 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday said that seizures worth more than Rs 71.32 crore have been made by enforcement agencies during the ongoing Assembly elections in Bihar and the bye-elections in different States since the Model Code of Conduct came into effect. The poll panel also informed that 20,25,650 complaints have been lodged through the C-Vigil app.
“As of October 21, over Rs 71.32 crore worth of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals, and other freebies have been seized through a coordinated effort involving multiple enforcement agencies in the Bihar elections and the bye-election-bound States and Union Territory,” the ECI said.
The poll panel further disclosed that 20,25,650 complaints have been lodged using the C-Vigil app. Of these, 649 have been disposed of, and 612 complaints, 94 percent of them, were resolved within 100 minutes.
The ECI said it has directed the State and UT governments to ensure strict compliance with its instructions to enforce the MCC.
Citizens and political parties can also report MCC violations using the C-Vigil app on ECINET, it said. The poll panel added that a complaint monitoring system has been set up, including a call centre (dial 1950), through which any member of the public or political party can lodge a complaint with the concerned DEO/RO. This system is operational 24x7.
Assembly elections in Bihar will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The bye-elections for eight seats across seven States, including Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir, are scheduled for November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.
In the 2020 Assembly elections in Bihar, the BJP and JD(U)-led NDA secured 125 seats, while the RJD and Congress-led Mahagathbandhan won 110 seats. Other parties collectively bagged eight seats. The RJD emerged as the single largest party with 75 seats, while the BJP won 74 and the JD(U) 43.
