ETV Bharat / bharat

ECI 'Refuses' To Share Details Of CEC's Official Visits And Expenses From Public Funds; Cites 'Personal Information'

File photo of CEC Gyanesh Kumar at an event in Delhi ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has "refused" to share details of all the official visits undertaken by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar during his ongoing tenure, including the expenditure incurred from public funds, citing it as "personal information".

The response came after former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and party spokesperson Saket Gokhale filed an Right to Information (RTI) application seeking details of the CEC's official visits from February 19, 2025, when Gyanesh Kumar took charge, until the date of his application.

In its reply dated July 31, 2026, the ECI said the information sought in Gokhale's application "relates to personal information" and therefore is exempt from disclosure under the RTI Act.

The Commission also informed Gokhale that he could file a first appeal within 30 days of receiving the reply.

What Did Gokhale Seek In RTI Query?

On June 18, Gokhale had filed the RTI application, seeking the total number of official visits undertaken by CEC Gyanesh Kumar, with domestic and foreign visits listed separately.

He also sought visit-wise details, including the dates and duration of each visit, places visited, the official purpose of the visit, mode and class of travel, and the number and designation of officials who accompanied the CEC at government expense.