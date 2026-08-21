ECI 'Refuses' To Share Details Of CEC's Official Visits And Expenses From Public Funds; Cites 'Personal Information'
"How can expenditure incurred on official visits from public funds be called 'personal information'?" stated Saket Gokhale, questioning ECI over travel details of Gyanesh Kumar.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 1:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has "refused" to share details of all the official visits undertaken by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar during his ongoing tenure, including the expenditure incurred from public funds, citing it as "personal information".
The response came after former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and party spokesperson Saket Gokhale filed an Right to Information (RTI) application seeking details of the CEC's official visits from February 19, 2025, when Gyanesh Kumar took charge, until the date of his application.
In its reply dated July 31, 2026, the ECI said the information sought in Gokhale's application "relates to personal information" and therefore is exempt from disclosure under the RTI Act.
The Commission also informed Gokhale that he could file a first appeal within 30 days of receiving the reply.
What Did Gokhale Seek In RTI Query?
On June 18, Gokhale had filed the RTI application, seeking the total number of official visits undertaken by CEC Gyanesh Kumar, with domestic and foreign visits listed separately.
This is the MOST BIZARRE thing you’ll read today— Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) August 21, 2026
I’d asked the Election Commission to provide details of all official visits undertaken by CEC Gyanesh Kumar & the expenditure incurred from public funds.
Guess what?
ECI has refused to provide the information claiming that it… pic.twitter.com/XeivY11MSM
He also sought visit-wise details, including the dates and duration of each visit, places visited, the official purpose of the visit, mode and class of travel, and the number and designation of officials who accompanied the CEC at government expense.
Further, the RTI activist asked for a detailed break-up of the public expenditure incurred on each visit, including travel fares, accommodation and hotel charges, daily allowance or per diem, local transport, foreign exchange and hospitality or incidental expenses for foreign visits, and any other allowance or reimbursement.
He had specifically clarified in his application that he was seeking information about completed official visits funded wholly or partly with public money and was not seeking any future itinerary, real-time movement details, or security, escort or protocol arrangements.
'How Can Public Expenditure Be Personal Info?'
Reacting to the ECI's response, Gokhale called it the "most bizarre thing" and questioned why expenditure from public funds on official visits is being treated as personal information. "How can expenditure incurred on official visits from public funds be called 'personal information'?" Gokhale asked.
Citing that the costs of the Prime Minister's foreign travel were disclosed in the Parliament, Gokhale questioned what made the CEC's travel details different.
"Even the cost of PM's foreign travel has been disclosed in Parliament. So what makes Gyanesh Kumar so special? What sort of public money has been spent on Gyanesh Kumar's visits that ECI is scared to disclose it?" he asked.
Gokhale further alleged that the ECI has become a "black hole" since Gyanesh Kumar was appointed CEC, and accused the poll panel of lacking accountability and transparency. "Ever since Modi-Shah appointed Gyanesh Kumar as CEC, the ECI has become a black hole. A constitutional body is being run as a personal fiefdom of Modi-Shah and Gyanesh Kumar. Be it SIR or spending of public money - ECI has ZERO accountability or transparency," the TMC leader said.
He also questioned what the ECI is trying to hide about the CEC's official trips. "What exactly is ECI trying to hide about Gyanesh Kumar’s trips? We need answers," he said.
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