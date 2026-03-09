ETV Bharat / bharat

ECI Likely To Announce Schedule For Assembly Elections In Four States, Puducherry This week

By Santu Das

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to announce the schedule for Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry this week.

The announcement of elections in the four states and a Union Territory (UT) is expected to be made by the poll panel after completion of a visit of its full bench led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi to West Bengal.

Chief Election Commissioner along with Election Commissioners is presently in West Bengal to review poll preparedness for the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state and will return to Delhi on March 10. The ECI chief had earlier visited Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala to review the preparations there as well.

The Assam Assembly's term is scheduled to end on May 20, whereas Kerala's term will conclude on May 23. The tenure of Tamil Nadu's Assembly is set to expire on May 10, and West Bengal's Assembly term will come to an end on May 7.

Sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat that after reviewing the election preparedness in West Bengal, it is likely that the announcement about the election schedule may be made this week. "The poll panel is fully prepared to hold Assembly elections in these states and UT. It will ensure level playing field and hold free and fair elections."

According to the sources, in the Assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, the ECI will implement 100 percent webcasting at all polling stations for the first time. This initiative aims to facilitate real-time monitoring of the electoral process.