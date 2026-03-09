ECI Likely To Announce Schedule For Assembly Elections In Four States, Puducherry This week
The schedule will be announced once the ECI full bench led by CEC Gyanesh Kumar conclude their West Bengal visit.
Published : March 9, 2026 at 3:30 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to announce the schedule for Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry this week.
The announcement of elections in the four states and a Union Territory (UT) is expected to be made by the poll panel after completion of a visit of its full bench led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi to West Bengal.
Chief Election Commissioner along with Election Commissioners is presently in West Bengal to review poll preparedness for the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state and will return to Delhi on March 10. The ECI chief had earlier visited Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala to review the preparations there as well.
The Assam Assembly's term is scheduled to end on May 20, whereas Kerala's term will conclude on May 23. The tenure of Tamil Nadu's Assembly is set to expire on May 10, and West Bengal's Assembly term will come to an end on May 7.
Sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat that after reviewing the election preparedness in West Bengal, it is likely that the announcement about the election schedule may be made this week. "The poll panel is fully prepared to hold Assembly elections in these states and UT. It will ensure level playing field and hold free and fair elections."
According to the sources, in the Assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, the ECI will implement 100 percent webcasting at all polling stations for the first time. This initiative aims to facilitate real-time monitoring of the electoral process.
Monitoring teams will be established at the levels of the Returning Officer (RO), District Election Officer (DEO), and Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), a measure intended to ensure that the elections are conducted in a free and fair manner.
Notably, Bihar was the State, which witnessed 100 percent webcasting at all polling stations during Assembly elections, held at the end of last year. Previously, webcasting was mandatory in 50 percent of the polling stations in addition to critical polling booths.
Referring to the suggestions made by representatives of different recognised national and regional political parties during their interaction with the full bench of the poll panel in states like Assam and Kerala, to take into account the upcoming local festivals while announcing the schedule for the elections, sources said that the ECI has taken note of it.
In Assam, last month, during the full bench's interaction, majority of political parties urged that the elections be conducted in a single phase or a maximum of two phases. They placed the demand to schedule the Assembly polls dates keeping in mind the upcoming Bihu festival.
Sources in the poll panel further said that in order to increase the voters participation in the upcoming Assembly elections, several initiatives are underway, under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP).
They asserted that such activities play a role in voters active participation in the election process and strengthening the democracy.
Except Assam, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), aimed at purification of electoral roll was conducted by the ECI in poll bound West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. In Assam, Special Revision (SR) of electoral roll was carried out.
