Election Commission Flags Off Phase-II Of IEVP For Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Polls
A delegation of 34 members from 17 countries will visit Tamil Nadu and West Bengal to observe poll-related arrangements and voting on April 23.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 7:18 PM IST
New Delhi: Ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has flagged off Phase-II of International Election Visitors' Programme (IEVP) 2026, here on Tuesday.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar inaugurated the programme at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM).
A total of 34 delegates from 17 countries, including representatives from foreign missions in Delhi and a representative of International IDEA, will be participating in the second phase of the programme.
The participants will visit Tamil Nadu and West Bengal from April 22 to April 23, where they will observe election-related arrangements. In the first phase, the delegates had visited Assam, Kerala and Puducherry from April 8 to April 9.
During the programme, the delegates were given demonstration of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at IIIDEM and they also took part in the mock poll using the EVMs to get a hands-on experience of the voting process.
The delegates showed keen interest in the technological interventions and administrative safeguards in the election process in India. Also, they had an interactive session with the experts clarifying their doubts and queries.
"The delegates will be travelling to West Bengal and Tamil Nadu on April 22. They will visit the dispatch and distribution centres and other facilities including the District Control Rooms and the Media Monitoring Centres. They will also witness the actual polling in the morning of April 23," a poll panel official said.
The IEVP is a flagship programme of the ECI for international cooperation and engagement with the Election Management Bodies (EMBs) of other countries and international organisations. It provides a comprehensive overview of India's electoral framework, institutional mechanisms, and operational architecture, while familiarising foreign EMB delegates with best practices and innovations in election management.
The IEVP showcases the strengths of India's electoral system to the international community and shares the best practices adopted in the world's largest democracy for conduct of elections.
Assembly elections in West Bengal are scheduled to be held in two phases. The first phase will be held on April 23 and the second phase on April 29. In Tamil Nadu , the polling would be held in a single phase on April 23. The results would be declared on May 4.
Also Read