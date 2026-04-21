ETV Bharat / bharat

Election Commission Flags Off Phase-II Of IEVP For Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Polls

New Delhi: Ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has flagged off Phase-II of International Election Visitors' Programme (IEVP) 2026, here on Tuesday.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar inaugurated the programme at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM).

A total of 34 delegates from 17 countries, including representatives from foreign missions in Delhi and a representative of International IDEA, will be participating in the second phase of the programme.

The participants will visit Tamil Nadu and West Bengal from April 22 to April 23, where they will observe election-related arrangements. In the first phase, the delegates had visited Assam, Kerala and Puducherry from April 8 to April 9.

During the programme, the delegates were given demonstration of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at IIIDEM and they also took part in the mock poll using the EVMs to get a hands-on experience of the voting process.