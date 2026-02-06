ECI Extends Uttar Pradesh Deadline For SIR Claims And Objections By A Month
Decision taken following request from UP Chief Electoral Officer, deadline extended from February 6 to March 6.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the deadline for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh.
The decision was taken by the ECI following a request from the Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer for extension of time in the ongoing exercise, aimed at purification of the electoral roll. The poll panel has now decided to extend the time for filing of claims and objections by a month.
The notification issued by the ECI on Thursday, a copy of which was shared with the media on Friday, read, "The Commission, vide letter dated October 27, 2025, had announced Special Intensive Revision in 12 states/Union Territories, namely Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. The draft rolls in the state of Uttar Pradesh were published on January 6, and the period of filing claims and objections was fixed from January 6 to February 6."
It continued: "The Commission has considered the request received from Chief Electoral Officer, Uttar Pradesh for extension of the time. Upon consideration of other relevant factors, and in exercise of the power conferred to it by proviso to Rule 12 of the Registration at Electors Rules, 1960, the Commission has decided to extend, the period for filing claims and objections up to March 6, for the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls, with reference to January 1 as the qualifying date, in the state of Uttar Pradesh."
According to the revised schedule, the period for filing claims and objections is from January 6 to March 6. The notice period is from January 6 to March 27, during which, the decision on enumeration forms and disposal of claims and objections will be undertaken. The final electoral roll will be published on April 10, as per the schedule.
Notably, the SIR of the electoral roll is currently being carried out in nine states and three Union Territories. These also include the poll-bound states of West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
The poll panel has said this exercise is aimed at purification of electoral rolls by including eligible voters and excluding ineligible electors from the electoral roll.
