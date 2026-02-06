ETV Bharat / bharat

ECI Extends Uttar Pradesh Deadline For SIR Claims And Objections By A Month

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the deadline for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh.

The decision was taken by the ECI following a request from the Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer for extension of time in the ongoing exercise, aimed at purification of the electoral roll. The poll panel has now decided to extend the time for filing of claims and objections by a month.

The notification issued by the ECI on Thursday, a copy of which was shared with the media on Friday, read, "The Commission, vide letter dated October 27, 2025, had announced Special Intensive Revision in 12 states/Union Territories, namely Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. The draft rolls in the state of Uttar Pradesh were published on January 6, and the period of filing claims and objections was fixed from January 6 to February 6."

It continued: "The Commission has considered the request received from Chief Electoral Officer, Uttar Pradesh for extension of the time. Upon consideration of other relevant factors, and in exercise of the power conferred to it by proviso to Rule 12 of the Registration at Electors Rules, 1960, the Commission has decided to extend, the period for filing claims and objections up to March 6, for the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls, with reference to January 1 as the qualifying date, in the state of Uttar Pradesh."