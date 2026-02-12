ECI Delegation Led By Deputy Election Commissioners To Visit All Poll-Bound States Prior To Full Bench Visit
Deputy Election Commissioners are visiting all poll-bound states to assess preparedness before the full ECI bench visit, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Prior to the visit of the full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in all the poll-bound states and Union Territories (UTs), a delegation of the poll panel led by Deputy Election Commissioners would visit all these states and UTs to assess election preparedness.
Assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry are scheduled to be held early this year. The tenure of the Assam Assembly is scheduled to expire on May 20, Kerala on May 23, Puducherry on June 15, Tamil Nadu on May 10 and West Bengal on May 7.
Sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat, "A senior-level delegation of the ECI comprising Deputy Election Commissioners would visit all the poll-bound states. During their visit, they would assess the poll preparedness in all these states and UT."
"This delegation visit has already started. It recently visited Assam," they said. Sources in the poll panel further said that during the visit to Assam, the delegation held meetings with the senior officials and reviewed the preparations being made for the forthcoming polls. "After the delegation returned from Assam. They have submitted the report to the ECI," they said.
After taking into account this report, the schedule for the visit of the full bench of the ECI will be made, sources said, adding it is likely the visit is expected to be after February 15. Similarly, in all other states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, and Puducherry, these senior level delegation would visit. Now, Tamil Nadu is being scheduled, and then they will visit Kerala and West Bengal," they said.
Sources in the ECI said after each visit to the poll-bound states, they would submit a report, and then the visit of the full bench would be scheduled. Prior to the announcement of any Assembly elections, a full bench of the Election ECI headed by the Chief Election Commissioner, visits the respective State or UT.
During the visit, the top brass of the poll panel will review the election readiness in the respective state. In addition, they will engage with relevant officials involved in the electoral process to ensure free and fair elections. They are also likely to meet with representatives from various national and regional parties to address any concerns they may have.
It may be mentioned that the poll panel is conducting comprehensive awareness campaigns regarding EVM/VVPAT in the election-bound Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. The objective is to educate voters about the operation of EVMs and VVPAT systems.
This initiative is being implemented through EVM Demonstration Centres (EDCs) and Mobile Demonstration Vans (MDVs) in a systematic and timely fashion. EVM Demonstration Centres have been set up and are functioning at the District Election Officer (DEO) Headquarters as well as at the Returning Officer/Revenue Sub-Division Headquarters throughout the five States/UTs.
At present, except Assam, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is in progress in these states and a UT. This step is intended to purify the electoral rolls. It aims to ensure the inclusion of qualified electors while removing ineligible voters. In Assam, the Special Revision of the electoral roll is being done. The final electoral roll was published on Tuesday.