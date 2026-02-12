ETV Bharat / bharat

ECI Delegation Led By Deputy Election Commissioners To Visit All Poll-Bound States Prior To Full Bench Visit

New Delhi: Prior to the visit of the full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in all the poll-bound states and Union Territories (UTs), a delegation of the poll panel led by Deputy Election Commissioners would visit all these states and UTs to assess election preparedness.

Assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry are scheduled to be held early this year. The tenure of the Assam Assembly is scheduled to expire on May 20, Kerala on May 23, Puducherry on June 15, Tamil Nadu on May 10 and West Bengal on May 7.

Sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat, "A senior-level delegation of the ECI comprising Deputy Election Commissioners would visit all the poll-bound states. During their visit, they would assess the poll preparedness in all these states and UT."

"This delegation visit has already started. It recently visited Assam," they said. Sources in the poll panel further said that during the visit to Assam, the delegation held meetings with the senior officials and reviewed the preparations being made for the forthcoming polls. "After the delegation returned from Assam. They have submitted the report to the ECI," they said.

After taking into account this report, the schedule for the visit of the full bench of the ECI will be made, sources said, adding it is likely the visit is expected to be after February 15. Similarly, in all other states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, and Puducherry, these senior level delegation would visit. Now, Tamil Nadu is being scheduled, and then they will visit Kerala and West Bengal," they said.