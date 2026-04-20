ECI Declares Dry Day For Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Assembly Polls
All liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs and other establishments selling/serving liquor from selling or serving liquor to anyone on the aforesaid days have been prohibited.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
New Delhi: In view of the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced a 48-hour Dry Day till the end of voting to ensure a free and fair polling. Invoking power under Section 135C of the Representation of the People (RP) Act, 1951, the ECI banned the sale and distribution of any form of liquor within a polling area.
"No spirituous, fermented or intoxicating liquor or other substances of like nature shall be sold, given or distributed at a hotel, eating house, tavern, shop or any other place, public or private, within a polling area during the period of forty-eight hours ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of the poll for any election in the polling area," a satement issued by the poll body states.
The Commission said 'Dry day' shall be declared and notified under the relevant state/union territory laws as is appropriate during 48 hours, ending with the hours fixed for conclusion of poll with respect to polling day. This will include the date of re-poll.
The first phase of voting will take place in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal on Thursday, while the second phase for Bengal is on April 29. The counting of votes for all states and union territories will take place on May 4.
General Elections to Legislative Assemblies and bye-elections 2026— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) April 20, 2026
Implementation of Dry-Day
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"The Commission also directs that the date on which counting of votes is to be taken up, i.e., May 4, shall also be declared 'Dry Day' under the relevant laws in the poll-going state/UT," the statement said.
ECI has prohibited all liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs and other establishments selling or serving liquor from selling or serving liquor to anyone on the aforesaid days. "Non-proprietary clubs, star hotels, restaurants, etc. and hotels functioning under different categories of licenses for possession and supply of liquor, shall not be permitted to serve liquor on these days," it said.
The ECI notification further states that the storage of liquor by individuals shall be curtailed during the above period, and the restrictions provided in the excise law on the storage of liquor in unlicensed premises shall be vigorously enforced.
The directive is part of the ECI’s broader effort to curb undue influence on voters and maintain electoral integrity during the polling process.
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