ETV Bharat / bharat

ECI Declares Dry Day For Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Assembly Polls

New Delhi: In view of the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced a 48-hour Dry Day till the end of voting to ensure a free and fair polling. Invoking power under Section 135C of the Representation of the People (RP) Act, 1951, the ECI banned the sale and distribution of any form of liquor within a polling area.

"No spirituous, fermented or intoxicating liquor or other substances of like nature shall be sold, given or distributed at a hotel, eating house, tavern, shop or any other place, public or private, within a polling area during the period of forty-eight hours ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of the poll for any election in the polling area," a satement issued by the poll body states.

The Commission said 'Dry day' shall be declared and notified under the relevant state/union territory laws as is appropriate during 48 hours, ending with the hours fixed for conclusion of poll with respect to polling day. This will include the date of re-poll.

The first phase of voting will take place in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal on Thursday, while the second phase for Bengal is on April 29. The counting of votes for all states and union territories will take place on May 4.