ECI Bars Release Of Local Area Development Funds In Poll-Bound States
The poll panel said that no work shall proceed where work orders have been issued, but the work has actually not started.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 6:27 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: With the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct in poll-bound Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the respective Chief Electors against fresh disbursement of funds under the MP and MLA local area development schemes.
The central poll panel on Sunday announced the schedule for the assembly elections in the states. As per the schedule, West Bengal will vote in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Polling in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will be held in a single phase on April 9. Tamil Nadu will also go to the polls on April 23 in a single phase while the counting of votes for all states/UT will be held on May 4.
Besides the assembly polls, bye-elections are also scheduled in Goa (Ponda AC), Gujarat (Umreth AC), Karnataka (Bagalkot AC and Davanagere South AC), Maharashtra (Rahuri AC and Baramati AC), Nagaland (Koridang AC) and Tripura (Dharmanagar AC).
The poll panel has issued a directive in the wake of enforcement of MCC following the announcement of Assembly elections and bypolls in multiple states.
The ECI has asked the concerned officials at the Centre and these States and UT to refrain from any new disbursement of funds under the Member of Parliament (including Rajya Sabha members) or MLAs or MLCs Local Area Development Schemes until the election process is concluded.
In its recent letter addressed to the Cabinet Secretary, Secretary of Government of India, Chief Secretaries and Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of these states and UT, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, Prafull Awasthi, Under Secretary of ECI said that the Commission has instructed no release of funds under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Schemes (MPLADS) and MLAs'/MLCs' Local Area Development Fund.
"No work shall start in respect of which work orders have been issued before the issue of this letter, but the work has actually not started in the field. These works can start only after the completion of the election process. However, if a work has actually started, that can continue and there shall be no bar to the release of payments for completed work(s) subject to the full satisfaction of the concerned officials," the senior official said.
The official further said where schemes have been cleared and funds are provided or released and materials procured and reached the site, such schemes may be executed as per programme.
Meanwhile, the ECI has said it will facilitate elderly, PwD and service voters and voters on election duty to vote using postal ballots in the upcoming Assembly elections and bypolls. The Commission, under Section 60(c) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, has notified that electors above the age of 85 years and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) flagged in Electoral Rolls may cast their vote through postal ballot.
"Such electors can avail this facility using Form 12 D and submitting to the Returning Officer through their BLO within 5 days of notification of election. Polling teams will collect their votes at their homes, as per schedule to be prepared by the respective Returning Officers and shared with the candidates as well," the poll panel said.
The ECI said electors on essential services on the date of poll can apply for the postal ballot facility through the designated Nodal officer of their respective department, adding that essential services such as Fire Services, Health, Electricity, Traffic, Ambulance Services, Aviation, long-distance Government Road Transport Corporations etc. are covered under this facility.
Media persons authorized by the Election Commission for poll day coverage have also been included in the category of absentee voters on essential services and are entitled to postal ballot facility, it said.
"A voter on election duty shall receive his postal ballot, record his vote thereon and return the same at the facilitation center. ECI has issued directions in this regard to ensure that voting takes place with complete secrecy for the voter at the facilitation center," the panel said.
Service voters will be sent their postal ballots electronically by the Returning Officer through the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS), immediately on finalization of the list of contesting candidates. Service voters are not required to bear the cost of postal services, it said.
Assembly by-elections in eight seats across six states including two seats each in Karnataka and Maharashtra would be held on April 9 and 23.
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