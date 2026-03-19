ETV Bharat / bharat

ECI Bars Release Of Local Area Development Funds In Poll-Bound States

By Santu Das

New Delhi: With the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct in poll-bound Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the respective Chief Electors against fresh disbursement of funds under the MP and MLA local area development schemes.

The central poll panel on Sunday announced the schedule for the assembly elections in the states. As per the schedule, West Bengal will vote in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Polling in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will be held in a single phase on April 9. Tamil Nadu will also go to the polls on April 23 in a single phase while the counting of votes for all states/UT will be held on May 4.

Besides the assembly polls, bye-elections are also scheduled in Goa (Ponda AC), Gujarat (Umreth AC), Karnataka (Bagalkot AC and Davanagere South AC), Maharashtra (Rahuri AC and Baramati AC), Nagaland (Koridang AC) and Tripura (Dharmanagar AC).

The poll panel has issued a directive in the wake of enforcement of MCC following the announcement of Assembly elections and bypolls in multiple states.

The ECI has asked the concerned officials at the Centre and these States and UT to refrain from any new disbursement of funds under the Member of Parliament (including Rajya Sabha members) or MLAs or MLCs Local Area Development Schemes until the election process is concluded.

In its recent letter addressed to the Cabinet Secretary, Secretary of Government of India, Chief Secretaries and Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of these states and UT, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, Prafull Awasthi, Under Secretary of ECI said that the Commission has instructed no release of funds under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Schemes (MPLADS) and MLAs'/MLCs' Local Area Development Fund.

"No work shall start in respect of which work orders have been issued before the issue of this letter, but the work has actually not started in the field. These works can start only after the completion of the election process. However, if a work has actually started, that can continue and there shall be no bar to the release of payments for completed work(s) subject to the full satisfaction of the concerned officials," the senior official said.