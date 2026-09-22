ETV Bharat / bharat

Election Commission Announces Rajya Sabha Poll Schedule For 3 States; Voting On Oct 16

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced that elections and a bypoll to 12 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal will be held on October 16.

Elections to 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and one in Uttarakhand will be held as the tenure of the incumbent members is scheduled to expire in November.

Among the members whose tenure as MPs will end are Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and B L Verma, former Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav. In Uttarakhand, Naresh Bansal's tenure will expire on November 25.

In West Bengal, the bypoll was necessitated after actor-turned-politician Rukmini Mallik resigned as a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from the Upper House. Her tenure was scheduled to expire on April 2, 2032.

According to the election schedule for the bypoll for 12 Rajya Sabha seats, the notification will be issued on September 29, and the last date for filing nominations is October 6. Nomination scrutiny will take place the next day.

The last date to withdraw nominations is October 9. Voting will be held on October 16 from 9 am to 4 pm, and counting will take place the same day. The election must be completed by October 19.