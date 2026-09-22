Election Commission Announces Rajya Sabha Poll Schedule For 3 States; Voting On Oct 16
The Legislative Council elections will follow a separate schedule, with polling on October 23 and counting scheduled for October 27, reports Santu Das.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 11:58 AM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced that elections and a bypoll to 12 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal will be held on October 16.
Elections to 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and one in Uttarakhand will be held as the tenure of the incumbent members is scheduled to expire in November.
Among the members whose tenure as MPs will end are Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and B L Verma, former Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav. In Uttarakhand, Naresh Bansal's tenure will expire on November 25.
In West Bengal, the bypoll was necessitated after actor-turned-politician Rukmini Mallik resigned as a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from the Upper House. Her tenure was scheduled to expire on April 2, 2032.
According to the election schedule for the bypoll for 12 Rajya Sabha seats, the notification will be issued on September 29, and the last date for filing nominations is October 6. Nomination scrutiny will take place the next day.
The last date to withdraw nominations is October 9. Voting will be held on October 16 from 9 am to 4 pm, and counting will take place the same day. The election must be completed by October 19.
The poll panel said it has directed that only integrated violet-coloured sketch pens of pre-fixed specifications, provided by the Returning Officer, shall be used for marking preferences on the ballot paper. No other pen shall be used for marking preferences in the above-mentioned elections.
The ECI said it will take adequate measures to closely monitor the election process by appointing observers to ensure free and fair elections.
In addition, the poll panel also announced the schedule for elections to the Legislative Councils of Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh from Graduates' and Teachers' Constituencies.
The term of office of eight members of the Bihar Legislative Council, four from Graduates' and four from Teachers' Constituencies; four members of the Karnataka Legislative Council, two from Graduates' and two from Teachers' Constituencies; five members of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, three from Graduates' and two from Teachers' Constituencies; and 11 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, five from Graduates' and six from Teachers' Constituencies, are scheduled to expire in November and December.
The last date for filing nominations is October 6 and the scrutiny will be held on October 7, while the last date for withdrawal is October 9. Polling will be held on October 23 from 8 am to 4 pm, as scheduled.
Vote counting will be held on October 27. Counting will be completed by October 31.
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