ETV Bharat / bharat

ECI Allots Hurricane Lamp Symbol To RJD For West Bengal And Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has allotted the ‘hurricane lamp’ symbol to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), led by Lalu Prasad Yadav, for contesting the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

The decision comes after the RJD requested the poll panel to grant it the use of its reserved symbol in these states. The party is a recognised state party in Bihar and Jharkhand, where the ‘hurricane lamp’ is its official election symbol.

ETV Bharat accessed a letter addressed to the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. The ECI stated that the RJD had sought a concession under Paragraph 10 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968. This provision allows recognised state parties to use their reserved symbols in states where they are not officially recognised.

On the party's request, the Commission approved the concession. Consequently, all candidates fielded by the RJD in the Assembly constituencies of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu will be allotted the ‘hurricane lamp’ symbol. The ECI has also directed the CEOs to instruct Returning Officers (ROs) to ensure that RJD nominees are granted the symbol in all constituencies they contest.