ECI Allots Hurricane Lamp Symbol To RJD For West Bengal And Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls
The decision comes after the RJD requested the poll panel to grant it the use of its reserved symbol in these states.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 7:27 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has allotted the ‘hurricane lamp’ symbol to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), led by Lalu Prasad Yadav, for contesting the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.
The decision comes after the RJD requested the poll panel to grant it the use of its reserved symbol in these states. The party is a recognised state party in Bihar and Jharkhand, where the ‘hurricane lamp’ is its official election symbol.
ETV Bharat accessed a letter addressed to the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. The ECI stated that the RJD had sought a concession under Paragraph 10 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968. This provision allows recognised state parties to use their reserved symbols in states where they are not officially recognised.
On the party's request, the Commission approved the concession. Consequently, all candidates fielded by the RJD in the Assembly constituencies of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu will be allotted the ‘hurricane lamp’ symbol. The ECI has also directed the CEOs to instruct Returning Officers (ROs) to ensure that RJD nominees are granted the symbol in all constituencies they contest.
Symbols Allotted to Other Parties
- The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Asaduddin Owaisi, has been allotted the ‘kite’ symbol for contesting elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.
- The All-Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), a recognised political party in Jharkhand, has received the ‘banana’ symbol for the West Bengal Assembly elections.
- The Republican Party of India (Athawale), led by Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, has been allotted the ‘ganna kisan’ symbol for the Assembly polls in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.
- The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), headed by Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary, has been granted the ‘hand pump’ symbol for contesting the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
Election Schedule
The Assembly elections in West Bengal will be conducted in two phases, while Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase:
- West Bengal: April 23 (Phase 1) and April 29 (Phase 2)
- Tamil Nadu: April 23
The counting of votes for both states is scheduled for May 4. The current term of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is set to conclude on May 10, while the West Bengal Legislative Assembly will complete its term on May 7.
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