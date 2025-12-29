ETV Bharat / bharat

Echoes of Tribal Tradition & More: Mahli Duo Keeps Jharkhand’s Dying Folk Music Alive

Representing India, this team has toured several countries, including the USA, Canada, Taiwan, Kuwait and France. Their work has been instrumental in elevating tribal art forms from rural Jharkhand to prestigious cultural stages across the continents.

Due to their dedication and excellence, Shankar Mahli and Mandar Samrat Ram Prasad Mahli, both residents of Ranchi, have become synonymous with Jharkhand’s folk art and traditional musical instruments. These are the artists who have brought recognition to instruments made from seemingly simple materials like gourds, pumpkin shells, wood and silk strings on international platforms.

However, amidst changing times, this rich tradition is facing a crisis. Some artists and their groups are trying to preserve Jharkhand's folk culture and take it to national and international stages.

Ranchi: Jharkhand is known for its vibrant culture, music, rhythmic dance and its deep tribal roots. Folk music is inherent in the very fabric of its existence and traditional instruments are woven into its psyche.

Furthermore, their troupe has performed at the welcome ceremonies for the President of India 11 times showcasing nuances of Jharkhand’s folk music. A historic moment came when they performed at the welcome ceremony for the then President of the United States of America, Barack Obama, during his visit to India.

However, it is crucial to save many of Jharkhand's traditional musical instruments, such as Mohan Vasi, Murli, Shankar Ghanta and Panchsinha, which are on the verge of extinction. The new generation lacks knowledge of traditional musical instruments of Jharkhand.

A race against time to save tribal musical instruments made from materials like gourd, pumpkin shells and bamboo (ETV Bharat)

The number of artists, who can play them is dwindling day by day. Shiv Shankar Mahli and Ram Prasad Mahli's team expresses deep concern about this situation, but they are also actively working to revive these instruments.

Today, many museums across the country house traditional musical instruments from Jharkhand. Mahli artists bring these instruments to the stage, not only introducing their sounds but also explaining their rhythm, melody, and social and cultural significance.

“Music and dance hold a special place in the lifestyle of the people of Jharkhand. Here, everything from birth to weddings, festivals, agricultural work and religious rituals is incomplete without music. The beat of the dhol, the resonance of the mandar, the melody of the flute and the auspicious sound of the shehnai are all the soul of Jharkhand’s society,” Shiv Shankar Mahli said.

According to Mahli duo, unless these instruments are integrated into schools, universities and global cultural events, this heritage cannot be preserved. These instruments express the thoughts, struggles and emotions of Jharkhandi society, they said.