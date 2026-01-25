ETV Bharat / bharat

Following SC Order, Election Commission Publishes List West Bengal Voters with ‘Logical Discrepancies’

Kolkata: Following an order of the Supreme Court, the Election Commission on Saturday evening published the names of people on the list of SIR with logical discrepancies in West Bengal on its website, officials said.

The Supreme Court had directed the poll panel on January 19 to display the names of those on the "logical discrepancies" list at gram panchayat bhavans, block offices of talukas, and ward offices in the state by Saturday. However, PTI, quoting a well-placed source, reported that the Commission was facing uncertainty over complying with the apex court’s directive, as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) had not received the required software till late Friday night.

The district electoral officers will now download the list and display it on panchayat bhavans and block offices as directed by the court. A three-judge bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Dipankar Datta and Joymalya Bagchi had noted that 1.25 crore voters in the state figure on the "logical discrepancies" list.

Logical discrepancies in progeny linking with the 2002 voter list include instances of a mismatch in the parent's name and the age difference between a voter and their parent being less than 15 years or more than 50 years. “The lists of unmapped voters and those with logical discrepancies are on our website,” an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

CJI Surya Kant, during the hearing, had observed this is purely an exercise going under the terms of a constitutional scheme, “let us ensure that this exercise runs smoothly, it is timely completed by ensuring a transparent measure giving fair opportunity to all those who feel, because of some discrepancy, they are under unnecessary doubt”.