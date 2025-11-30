ETV Bharat / bharat

Election Commission Extends SIR Schedule By One Week In 12 States, UTs

FILE - Booth Level Officers (BLOs) assist a voter in filling out the enumeration form for the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, in Bikaner ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced that it has extended the ongoing second phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in 12 States and Union Territories (UTs) by one week.

Notably, the latest development comes amid the criticism from the Opposition, especially the Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC), over the ongoing exercise.

The poll panel has extended the relevant dates by one week for the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in nine states and three UTs with reference to January 1 as the qualifying date.

According to the revised schedule announced by the ECI for the SIR, the enumeration period will be till December 12, while the rationalisation or re-arrangement of polling stations will be done by December 11. The updation of the control table and preparation of the draft roll will start from December 12 and conclude on December 15.

The draft electoral roll will be published on December 16. Earlier, it was scheduled to be published on December 9. The poll panel, however, did not specify the reason behind extending the SIR by a week.

As per the schedule, the period of claims and objections will start from December 16 and conclude on January 15. The notice phase (issuance, hearing verification), decision on Enumeration Forms and disposal of claims and objections to be done concurrently by the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) will be from December 16 to February 7.

The checking of health parameters of electoral rolls and obtaining the Commission's permission for final publication will be completed by February 10.