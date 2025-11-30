Election Commission Extends SIR Schedule By One Week In 12 States, UTs
The draft electoral rolls will be published on December 16, and the final voters' list will be released on February 14, 2026.
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced that it has extended the ongoing second phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in 12 States and Union Territories (UTs) by one week.
Notably, the latest development comes amid the criticism from the Opposition, especially the Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC), over the ongoing exercise.
The poll panel has extended the relevant dates by one week for the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in nine states and three UTs with reference to January 1 as the qualifying date.
According to the revised schedule announced by the ECI for the SIR, the enumeration period will be till December 12, while the rationalisation or re-arrangement of polling stations will be done by December 11. The updation of the control table and preparation of the draft roll will start from December 12 and conclude on December 15.
The draft electoral roll will be published on December 16. Earlier, it was scheduled to be published on December 9. The poll panel, however, did not specify the reason behind extending the SIR by a week.
As per the schedule, the period of claims and objections will start from December 16 and conclude on January 15. The notice phase (issuance, hearing verification), decision on Enumeration Forms and disposal of claims and objections to be done concurrently by the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) will be from December 16 to February 7.
The checking of health parameters of electoral rolls and obtaining the Commission's permission for final publication will be completed by February 10.
The final electoral roll will be published on February 14. Earlier, it was scheduled to be published on February 7.
Earlier, expressing concern over the reported deaths of the BLOs, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in a social media post wrote, "Under the guise of the SIR, chaos has been unleashed across the country. The result is in three weeks, 16 BLOs have lost their lives. Heart attacks, stress, suicides- SIR is no reform, its an imposed tyranny."
West Bengal Chief Minister and All India Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee, earlier in a post on social media platform X wrote, "Precious lives are being lost because of the unplanned, relentless workload imposed by the so-called Election Commission of India. A process that earlier took 3 years is now being forced into 2 months on the eve of elections to please political masters, putting inhuman pressure on BLOs."
Sharing herewith my today's letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, articulating my serious concerns in respect of two latest and disturbing developments. pic.twitter.com/JhkFkF6RWs— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 24, 2025
Banerjee has also urged the poll panel to immediately hold the SIR of the electoral rolls in the state.
Among the 12 states and UTs where the SIR is being conducted, include West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, where Assembly polls is scheduled to be held next year.
According to the latest bulletin provided by the ECI on the SIR, nearly 40 crore (nearly 79 per cent) forms digitized, and 99.53 per cent (50.73 crore) electors have received the Enumeration Forms of SIR Phase II in 12 States and UTs.
