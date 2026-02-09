ETV Bharat / bharat

EC To SC: Systematic Attempts Being Made To Derail, Paralyze And Frustrate The SIR Exercise In WB

People arrive at the BDO office for hearings on the final day of the SIR (voter list correction) process, in Krishnanagar, Nadia on Saturday, February 07, 2026. ( Representational Image/IANS )

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (EC) has told the Supreme Court that deliberate and systematic attempts are being made to derail, paralyze and frustrate its special intensive revision (SIR) in West Bengal.

The poll panel, in an additional affidavit, said a matter of grave constitutional concern arises in the present case and it is respectfully submitted that while SIR is presently underway in 12 states, a controversy of the present nature where the ruling party in the state is actively involved in causing obstruction and issuing threats to officials is confined only to the state of West Bengal.

“Regrettably, this confederacy is not confined to fringe elements. The actions demonstrate complicity of all key actors of the state, including the state government, certain elected representatives of the ruling party, and party functionaries. Every trick in the armoury is being employed to ensure that the SIR process is either stopped or frustrated by fair or foul means”, said the affidavit.

The ECI said that the continuance of these obstructions and systematic attempts by the government of West Bengal to derail the SIR process are in direct contravention and non-compliance with the directions given by the apex court.

“The material placed on record discloses that, through proper planning and concerted action, deliberate and systematic attempts are being made to derail, paralyze and frustrate the SIR exercise being undertaken by the ECI in the State of West Bengal”, said the affidavit.

The ECI said that though West Bengal, in its counter affidavit, has undertaken to extend full cooperation with the ECI in the conduct of the SIR exercise, the ground reality is starkly inconsistent with this solemn undertaking given before the apex court.

The poll panel said on the ground, repeated acts of non-cooperation, obstruction, intimidation and interference have been witnessed and have continued even after the passing of the above-noted Order dated 19.01.2026 by the apex court.