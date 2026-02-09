EC To SC: Systematic Attempts Being Made To Derail, Paralyze And Frustrate The SIR Exercise In WB
ECI said the WB CM and other ruling party leaders have made public statements and delivered speeches aimed at intimidating those engaged in the SIR.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 9, 2026 at 10:53 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (EC) has told the Supreme Court that deliberate and systematic attempts are being made to derail, paralyze and frustrate its special intensive revision (SIR) in West Bengal.
The poll panel, in an additional affidavit, said a matter of grave constitutional concern arises in the present case and it is respectfully submitted that while SIR is presently underway in 12 states, a controversy of the present nature where the ruling party in the state is actively involved in causing obstruction and issuing threats to officials is confined only to the state of West Bengal.
“Regrettably, this confederacy is not confined to fringe elements. The actions demonstrate complicity of all key actors of the state, including the state government, certain elected representatives of the ruling party, and party functionaries. Every trick in the armoury is being employed to ensure that the SIR process is either stopped or frustrated by fair or foul means”, said the affidavit.
The ECI said that the continuance of these obstructions and systematic attempts by the government of West Bengal to derail the SIR process are in direct contravention and non-compliance with the directions given by the apex court.
“The material placed on record discloses that, through proper planning and concerted action, deliberate and systematic attempts are being made to derail, paralyze and frustrate the SIR exercise being undertaken by the ECI in the State of West Bengal”, said the affidavit.
The ECI said that though West Bengal, in its counter affidavit, has undertaken to extend full cooperation with the ECI in the conduct of the SIR exercise, the ground reality is starkly inconsistent with this solemn undertaking given before the apex court.
The poll panel said on the ground, repeated acts of non-cooperation, obstruction, intimidation and interference have been witnessed and have continued even after the passing of the above-noted Order dated 19.01.2026 by the apex court.
The poll panel said that the incumbent Chief Minister, Members of Parliament, and other political functionaries of the ruling dispensation in West Bengal have made public statements and delivered speeches aimed at intimidating the election officials engaged in the SIR process.
The affidavit said there have also been instances of threats, violence, and forcible disruption of hearings, including barging into offices where statutory hearings were being conducted, burning forms submitted by the electors, and destruction of official papers that recorded administrative details such as the status and progress of the SIR process.
“West Bengal is the only state where the central government had to intervene and provide security to the Chief Electoral Officer, which was not required in any other state undergoing SIR”, it said.
The poll panel said that when the apex court declined to stay the SIR process, a concerted campaign of non-cooperation and obstruction was initiated against the SIR, aimed at derailing an exercise undertaken by a constitutional authority in the discharge of a constitutional duty.
“The Government of West Bengal thereafter resorted to blatant defiance of the directions of the Election Commission of India, including: Non-registration of FIRS against persons who obstructed or assaulted election officials; Failure to act upon requests of the ECI in respect of transfer/suspension of officials; Non-compliance with repeated directions relating to the deployment of officers of the requisite rank”, said the ECI.
It added that the situation has been further aggravated by provocative public speeches by leaders at the highest level of the ruling dispensation, openly attacking the ECI and the SIR process. “What inevitably followed were attacks on hearing centres, vandalisation of government offices, burning of statutory forms submitted by the electors/BLAs, threats to Micro-Observers, and violence against Booth Level Officers, Micro-Observers, AEROs and other electoral staff engaged in hearings”, said the affidavit.
The poll panel sought a direction to the Director General of Police, West Bengal, to ensure that the FIRs as requested by the Election Commission are registered forthwith and to report compliance. “A direction to all political and administrative executive functionaries, including the Chief Secretary, Government of West Bengal, and the Director General of Police, West Bengal, to implement the instructions of ECI and report compliance”, it said.