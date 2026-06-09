EC To Meet Congress Delegation Over Rejection Of Meenakshi Natarajan's RS MP Nomination On Wednesday
Seeking a physical hearing before the EC, senior Congress leaders held a protest in front of the ECI headquarters in New Delhi
Published : June 9, 2026 at 9:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday considered the request of the Congress party for a meeting with its delegation over the issue of rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination to the Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh.
The poll panel would meet the Congress delegation on Wednesday at 12 pm.
In its letter addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the ECI, while referring to the request of the grand old party for a meeting with it, wrote, "The Commission has considered the request made therein and decided to give an appointment to the delegation of Indian National Congress for an interaction at 12 pm on 10.06.2026 (Wednesday) at Nirvachan Sadan, Ashoka Road, New Delhi."
The poll panel has requested that the names of the members of the delegation along with their vehicle details may kindly be intimated through email for making necessary arrangements.
Meanwhile, a delegation of the Congress comprising the party's General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has arrived at the ECI headquarters to meet the poll panel.
They have staged a sit-in in front of the ECI headquarters in New Delhi.
#WATCH | Delhi: Congress General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal says, " this is a basic matter of democracy. we will sit here until they allow us to go inside. we are very responsible people. former cm, deputy cms and mps are here..."— ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2026
congress leader sachin pilot says,… https://t.co/7fiJgSSB6l pic.twitter.com/7kTAEnwDz6
Addressing the media, Venugopal said, "We have to believe in the legal system. This is a basic matter of democracy. We will sit here until they allow us to go inside."
"At 7:25 pm, we submitted a letter to the Election Commission of India seeking an appointment with the Election Commission to file a complaint. Even after 40 minutes, we are not being allowed to meet them. What is happening in this country? Is this a banana republic? We need justice, and we will go to the court as well. See what is happening in Madhya Pradesh. Without any reason, they have cancelled the nomination. This is a clear-cut murder of democracy," he said.
The senior Congress leader further added that they sent a letter to the Election Commission seeking an appointment. "We then rushed here directly to submit a memorandum to the Election Commission of India, but they rejected it completely."
Venugopal said that they received information that one or two leaders may be allowed to submit a memorandum to the office. However, "we need a physical hearing before the Election Commission to present and argue our case," he said.
Asserting that this is a clear-cut case of the murder of democracy, Venugopal said, "If even a small element of democracy remains in this country, the Election Commission must intervene in this matter without any delay. If they grant us an appointment tomorrow morning, we are prepared to wait until then. Otherwise, we will pursue all available legal options."
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