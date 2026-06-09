ETV Bharat / bharat

EC To Meet Congress Delegation Over Rejection Of Meenakshi Natarajan's RS MP Nomination On Wednesday

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal speaks to the media during a protest by a Congress delegation outside the Election Commission of India office after the nomination rejection of Madhya Pradesh Congress Rajya Sabha candidate Meenakshi Natrajan, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Party General Secretaries Sachin Pilot and Jairam Ramesh also present. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday considered the request of the Congress party for a meeting with its delegation over the issue of rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination to the Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh.

The poll panel would meet the Congress delegation on Wednesday at 12 pm.

In its letter addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the ECI, while referring to the request of the grand old party for a meeting with it, wrote, "The Commission has considered the request made therein and decided to give an appointment to the delegation of Indian National Congress for an interaction at 12 pm on 10.06.2026 (Wednesday) at Nirvachan Sadan, Ashoka Road, New Delhi."

The poll panel has requested that the names of the members of the delegation along with their vehicle details may kindly be intimated through email for making necessary arrangements.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Congress comprising the party's General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has arrived at the ECI headquarters to meet the poll panel.

They have staged a sit-in in front of the ECI headquarters in New Delhi.