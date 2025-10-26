ETV Bharat / bharat

EC will announce pan-India Special Intensive Revision of voters' list on Monday evening.

EC To Hold Presser On Pan-India SIR Of Voters' List On Monday Evening: Officials
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : October 26, 2025 at 6:28 PM IST

1 Min Read
New Delhi: The Election Commission will hold a press conference to announce pan-India Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters' list on Monday evening, officials said.

While complete details were still awaited, the poll authority is likely to announce the first phase of SIR in which 10 to 15 states will be covered, including those going to Assembly polls in 2026.

