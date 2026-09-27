ETV Bharat / bharat

EC Statement On SIR Shows Cong Tried To Build Allegations Around Manufactured Lie: Nitin Nabin

New Delhi: After the Election Commission on Saturday issued a statement on SIR, BJP president Nitin Nabin alleged that the Congress tried to build its allegations around a “manufactured lie” to attack the poll panel. “The opposition has once again been exposed for misleading the public on SIR,” Nabin said in a post on X.

The BJP chief's remarks came after the Election Commission (EC) on Saturday asserted that all orders related to Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were issued after approval from all three election commissioners, and the changes in Form 6, through which names are included in the voters' list, have been upheld by the Supreme Court.

Amid the ongoing row over “differences” between two election commissioners and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the EC said in the statement that letters sent by the two commissioners – Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi – to the Cabinet secretary were not related to any policy matter of the Commission or its IT division, but to the working of an officer on deputation to the poll panel.

“The Election Commission has made it clear that every decision relating to the SIR was taken unanimously by the full Commission. Yet, the Congress chose to build its allegations around a manufactured lie and attack our constitutional bodies,” the BJP chief alleged.