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EC Reviews Action Taken On Decisions Announced Last Week

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi met for the review meeting.

EC Reviews Action Taken On Decisions Announced Last Week
Police personnel stand guard outside the Election Commission of India (File/ANI)
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By PTI

Published : October 1, 2026 at 10:06 AM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: The Election Commission is learnt to have reviewed a series of decisions taken last week, most of them related to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

Sources said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi met for the review meeting.

Amid questions over its handling of the SIR exercise, the poll authority has decided that people will no longer have to appear for a hearing before poll officials over discrepancies in their SIR forms.

Also, in states where the SIR has already been completed, the online version of Form 6 for new voters will not have the declaration seeking details of their parents in the last poll roll revision.

The declaration form was withdrawn on Tuesday from "non-SIR" states. Separately, the poll authority said in a statement that it extended the schedule for the SIR in Andhra Pradesh and Meghalaya, fixing October 16 and October 26, respectively, for the publication of the final voter lists.

Earlier, the date for publication of the final voter list was October 9 for Andhra Pradesh and October 21 for Meghalaya.

The decision comes days after the EC announced a series of measures following reports of objections raised by Sandhu and Joshi over aspects of the revision exercise, including changes to voter-enrolment forms and the functioning of its electoral-roll-management software. After a meeting of the full commission on September 26, the poll panel asserted that orders relating to the SIR had the unanimous approval of all three commissioners.

Also read:

  1. INDIA Bloc To Hit Streets To 'Save Democracy'; MPs To Stage A March To EC On October 6
  2. EC Withdraws 'Declaration Form' Linking New Voters To Relatives, Retains Form 6, Wherever SIR Is Over

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