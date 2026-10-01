ETV Bharat / bharat

EC Reviews Action Taken On Decisions Announced Last Week

Police personnel stand guard outside the Election Commission of India ( File/ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Election Commission is learnt to have reviewed a series of decisions taken last week, most of them related to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

Sources said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi met for the review meeting. Amid questions over its handling of the SIR exercise, the poll authority has decided that people will no longer have to appear for a hearing before poll officials over discrepancies in their SIR forms. Also, in states where the SIR has already been completed, the online version of Form 6 for new voters will not have the declaration seeking details of their parents in the last poll roll revision.