EC Responds To Rahul Gandhi's 'Sarkar Chori' In Haryana Allegation

New Delhi: Hours after Congress leader and leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged large-scale discrepancies in the voter list in Haryana during the 2024 Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said the Congress filed no objections or appeals regarding electoral rolls during the revision process.

The poll panel also asked why there were no claims and objections raised by booth level agents (BLAs) of the Congress during revision to avoid multiple names in the electoral rolls.

The ECI posed the questions to the leader of Opposition in the Lower House after he alleged that a plan was orchestrated by the BJP in collusion with the poll panel to turn the Congress' predicted landslide victory into a loss. Gandhi alleged 25 lakh 'vote choris' (vote theft) in Haryana Assembly polls.

Reacting to Gandhi's remarks, sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat, "There were zero appeals against electoral rolls in Haryana. Only 22 election petitions are currently pending in the High Court against 90 Assembly seats in Haryana."

An election petition is a means under law to challenge the election of a candidate in a Parliamentary, Assembly or local election. The election petition can be filed within 45 days from the date of declaration of results.

"Why were no claims and objections raised by Congress BLAs during revision to avoid multiple names? Why were no appeals filed by their BLAs during revision to avoid multiple names ?," the poll panel questioned on Gandhi's allegation of duplicate voters in Haryana.