EC Responds To Rahul Gandhi's 'Sarkar Chori' In Haryana Allegation
The poll panel sources asked why no claims and objections were raised by BLAs of Congress during revision to avoid multiple names in electoral rolls.
Published : November 5, 2025 at 4:26 PM IST
New Delhi: Hours after Congress leader and leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged large-scale discrepancies in the voter list in Haryana during the 2024 Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said the Congress filed no objections or appeals regarding electoral rolls during the revision process.
The poll panel also asked why there were no claims and objections raised by booth level agents (BLAs) of the Congress during revision to avoid multiple names in the electoral rolls.
The ECI posed the questions to the leader of Opposition in the Lower House after he alleged that a plan was orchestrated by the BJP in collusion with the poll panel to turn the Congress' predicted landslide victory into a loss. Gandhi alleged 25 lakh 'vote choris' (vote theft) in Haryana Assembly polls.
Reacting to Gandhi's remarks, sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat, "There were zero appeals against electoral rolls in Haryana. Only 22 election petitions are currently pending in the High Court against 90 Assembly seats in Haryana."
An election petition is a means under law to challenge the election of a candidate in a Parliamentary, Assembly or local election. The election petition can be filed within 45 days from the date of declaration of results.
"Why were no claims and objections raised by Congress BLAs during revision to avoid multiple names? Why were no appeals filed by their BLAs during revision to avoid multiple names ?," the poll panel questioned on Gandhi's allegation of duplicate voters in Haryana.
The poll panel sources further said, "Mr Gandhi has raised the issue of Rai (29) Assembly constituency and Hodal (83) seat in Haryana. Since election petitions have been filed in both the Assembly constituencies among the 23 EPs filed with regard to Haryana Assembly Election, Mr Gandhi may use all his evidence there."
Earlier in the day, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha at a press conference said, "The EC has the software to remove duplicates. Why is the EC not using it ? Because if they remove tem, there would be fair elections and the EC doesn't want that ."
On house number zero remarks against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the poll panel had said," House number zero has been given by BLOs where no house number is allotted by Municipalities/Panchayats."
Gandhi said, "The CEC said house number zero is for homeless people. And when we checked the address, it wasn't for a homeless person. There is a Mr Narendra who supposedly lives in that house. We understood why the house was numbered zero. Because when we sent someone to look for him, it was impossible to find him. Rather, we physically identified this man in a village. The reason there is house number zero is that nobody can identify where that person is. Once he has voted, he is gone," Gandhi said.
On the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha's claim of deletion of voters during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, the ECI sources asked why no appeals were filed by the grand old party from August 1 till October 15 in the state.
"Is Rahul Gandhi supporting SIR which removes duplicate, dead and shifted voters along with verification of citizenship or he is opposing ?," the sources questioned.
Meanwhile, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Haryana shared some important facts regarding 2024 Haryana Assembly polls on X. The CEO also said it will soon issue a detailed response on Gandhi's remarks.
