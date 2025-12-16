ETV Bharat / bharat

Election Commission Publishes Draft Electoral Rolls, List Of Deleted Voters In Bengal

Kolkata: The Election Commission on Tuesday published on its website the draft electoral roll of West Bengal based on its enumeration feedback.

EC also published the names of voters whose names were included in the electoral rolls of the state in 2025 but were deleted from the draft rolls of 2026, stating reasons for their deletion. The draft rolls have been made available on the official website of CEO, West Bengal, ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in/Electors as well as the voter portal of the EC, voters.eci.gov.in, and also on the ECINET application.

The list of deleted voters is currently available on the commission's portal link ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in/asd_sir. The number of "uncollectable SIR enumeration forms", according to commission sources, exceed 58 lakh and were deleted on grounds of either remaining absent from their registered addresses, permanently shifted, dead or marked as 'duplicate' voters in more than one constituencies.