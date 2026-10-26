EC Orders Suspension Of Six Officers For 'Dereliction' Of Duty In Uttar Pradesh MLC Election
The poll panel has asked the Uttar Pradesh CEO to suspend the officers while referring to a report by Divisional Commissioner, Agra, reports Santu Das.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday ordered the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Uttar Pradesh to suspend six officers for alleged dereliction of duty during election to Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council from Agra Division Teachers' Constituency.
In its letter addressed to the CEO, the poll panel while referring to the report of Divisional Commissioner, Agra cum Returning Officer for Agra Division Teachers' Constituency, stated that it has observed that the officers entrusted with supervisory responsibilities failed to ensure effective supervision and maintain proper control within and in the vicinity of the polling stations.
It said such dereliction of duty on the part of officers holding supervisory positions is viewed seriously and cannot be condoned.
Taking cognizance of such "serious lapses", the Commission has directed that these six officers, being in the supervisory capacity, shall be placed under suspension with immediate effect.
The officers placed under suspension include OP Chak, Sector Magistrate and District Khadi and Village Industries Officer, Agra; Inspector Harisharan Singh, Crime Branch, Sector Police Officer; Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar, Etmaddaula Police Station, Agra; Vishal Rathore, Sector Magistrate and Regional Forest Officer, Fatehabad; Inspector Purushottam Pal, Additional Inspector, Fatehabad, Agra; and Sub-Inspector Sumit Tyagi, Ekta Police Station.
The ECI said the authority concerned be directed to issue charge-sheets to these "delinquent " officers and forward the draft charge-sheets to it for vetting within 10 days, before their formal issuance to the officers concerned.
The poll panel further said, "In respect of other polling officials deployed at Polling Station Number 21 and 26, disciplinary proceedings shall be initiated in accordance with the findings and recommendations contained in the report of the Divisional Commissioner, Agra dated October 25 as per the applicable rules."
The poll panel asked the CEO to submit a compliance report to it immediately.
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