ETV Bharat / bharat

EC Orders Suspension Of Six Officers For 'Dereliction' Of Duty In Uttar Pradesh MLC Election

Representational picture ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday ordered the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Uttar Pradesh to suspend six officers for alleged dereliction of duty during election to Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council from Agra Division Teachers' Constituency.

In its letter addressed to the CEO, the poll panel while referring to the report of Divisional Commissioner, Agra cum Returning Officer for Agra Division Teachers' Constituency, stated that it has observed that the officers entrusted with supervisory responsibilities failed to ensure effective supervision and maintain proper control within and in the vicinity of the polling stations.

It said such dereliction of duty on the part of officers holding supervisory positions is viewed seriously and cannot be condoned. Taking cognizance of such "serious lapses", the Commission has directed that these six officers, being in the supervisory capacity, shall be placed under suspension with immediate effect. The officers placed under suspension include OP Chak, Sector Magistrate and District Khadi and Village Industries Officer, Agra; Inspector Harisharan Singh, Crime Branch, Sector Police Officer; Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar, Etmaddaula Police Station, Agra; Vishal Rathore, Sector Magistrate and Regional Forest Officer, Fatehabad; Inspector Purushottam Pal, Additional Inspector, Fatehabad, Agra; and Sub-Inspector Sumit Tyagi, Ekta Police Station.