ETV Bharat / bharat

EC Operating As Home Ministry's Attached Office; Notice To Kharge Assault On Constitution: Congress

New Delhi: The Election Commission's stern notice to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge for his "terrorist" remark for Prime Minister Narendra Modi is evidence of its functioning as an attached office of the Union Home Ministry, and its behaviour is an assault on the Constitution, the Congress alleged on Wednesday.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, made the remark after the poll body on Wednesday took "serious note" of Kharge calling Prime Minister Modi a "terrorist" and issued him a "stern notice", asking him to explain his stand within 24 hours.

"That the Election Commission dances to the tune of the PM and HM has been obvious for some time. After masterminding vote chori in very many lakhs - especially in West Bengal - today it has given fresh evidence of its functioning as an attached office of the home ministry," Ramesh said in a post on X.

"The EC is a Constitutional body. But its behaviour is an assault on the Constitution and a disgrace for which this CEC (chief election commissioner) bears the heaviest responsibility," the Congress leader said. Ramesh also attacked the EC after it withdrew the initial notice issued to Kharge and issued a fresh one.

Sources said the notice was withdrawn as it reportedly named TMC leader Derek O'Brien as one of the complainants on Kharge's "terrorist" remarks against the prime minister. The EC issued a fresh notice with Kiren Rijiju as the sole complainant against Kharge, sources added. The EC termed O'Brien's inclusion as an "inadvertent error".