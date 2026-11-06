ETV Bharat / bharat

EC Gives Fresh Opportunity To Electors Left Out Of Draft Rolls In 7 States During SIR

Representational Image ( PTI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday decided to provide another opportunity to electors in seven states who were marked as Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD), and whose Enumeration Forms were issued but not received back, resulting in their exclusion from the Draft Electoral Rolls during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The directions apply to Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana and Nagaland.