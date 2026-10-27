ETV Bharat / bharat

EC Full Bench Likely To Visit 5 Poll-bound States After November 20 To Review Preparedness

New Delhi: The full bench of the Election Commission is likely to embark on a visit to different poll-bound states after November 20, sources in the poll body said. The full bench comprises Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. Meanwhile, Assembly elections are scheduled to be held early next year in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

The tenure of the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will come to an end on May 22 next year, the tenure of the 120-member Punjab Assembly on March 16, the 40-member Goa Assembly on March 14, the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly on March 28 and the 60-member Manipur Assembly on March 13.

Sources in the EC told ETV Bharat on Tuesday that the preparations for Assembly elections have already started in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur. "Elections in these states are expected to be held as per the scheduled time," said an official.

Sources said that prior to the visit of the full bench, a delegation of senior officials of the Election Commission will visit all these states to assess the poll preparedness. "A delegation of the senior officials of the EC, including Deputy Election Commissioners, has so far visited Uttarakhand and Manipur. The delegation was on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state of Uttarakhand on October 12 to 13 and Manipur October 22 to 23," said an official.

"The delegation is currently on a two-day visit to Punjab," he said.

The official said the delegation is expected to visit Uttar Pradesh in the first week of November and Goa after Diwali. During the visit, the senior officials of the EC hold a review meeting with District Magistrates (DM), Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) and other enforcement agencies to review the poll preparedness. The senior officials of the respective state would brief them in this regard.

In addition to that, the EC delegation will also hold a separate meeting with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO ) of all the poll-bound states. The CEOs will brief them through a presentation about the election preparations. "Following visits to each poll-bound state, the senior delegation of the EC will submit a report to the Commission. Then, accordingly, the visit of the full bench of the EC would commence. The full bench of the Commission is likely to start visiting these states after November 20," said sources.

During their visit, the full bench will hold meetings with all the stakeholders and review the preparations of the polls.

Recently, the EC had announced Special Summary Revision (SSR) in 17 states and Union Territories (UTs) including these five poll-bound states, amid the Congress-led INDIA bloc's ongoing protest over alleged "vote theft" and seeking resignation of CEC Kumar.

The rationalization/rearrangement of polling stations should be carried out by November 2, while publication of the integrated draft electoral rolls should be on November 12, as per the schedule announced by the poll panel. The period for filing claims and objections will begin on November 12, and it will come to an end on December 11.

The disposal of claims and objections will be done by December 28. The final publications of electoral rolls will be out on January 4. "The primary objective of the Election Commission is to include all the eligible voters in the electoral rolls," the sources said.

EC issues transfer, posting directives for 5 poll-bound states

Meanwhile, the ECI issued a slew of directives regarding transfer/posting of officers in view of the polls. In a letter addressed to the Chief Electoral Officer and Chief Secretary of all these poll-bound states, the ECI stated it has been following a consistent policy that officers directly connected with the conduct of elections in an election-going State/UT are not posted in their home districts or places where they have served for a considerably long period.

The poll panel said it has decided that no officer connected directly with the election shall be allowed to continue in the present district (revenue district) of posting - if she/he is posted in her/his home district; if she/he has completed three years in that district during the last 4 years or would be completing 3 years on or before March 31 for Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand, May 31 for Uttar Pradesh.