EC Full Bench Likely To Visit 5 Poll-bound States After November 20 To Review Preparedness
Assembly elections are scheduled to be held early next year in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur. Reports Santu Das
Published : October 27, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST|
Updated : October 27, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
New Delhi: The full bench of the Election Commission is likely to embark on a visit to different poll-bound states after November 20, sources in the poll body said. The full bench comprises Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. Meanwhile, Assembly elections are scheduled to be held early next year in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur.
The tenure of the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will come to an end on May 22 next year, the tenure of the 120-member Punjab Assembly on March 16, the 40-member Goa Assembly on March 14, the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly on March 28 and the 60-member Manipur Assembly on March 13.
Sources in the EC told ETV Bharat on Tuesday that the preparations for Assembly elections have already started in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur. "Elections in these states are expected to be held as per the scheduled time," said an official.
Sources said that prior to the visit of the full bench, a delegation of senior officials of the Election Commission will visit all these states to assess the poll preparedness. "A delegation of the senior officials of the EC, including Deputy Election Commissioners, has so far visited Uttarakhand and Manipur. The delegation was on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state of Uttarakhand on October 12 to 13 and Manipur October 22 to 23," said an official.
"The delegation is currently on a two-day visit to Punjab," he said.
The official said the delegation is expected to visit Uttar Pradesh in the first week of November and Goa after Diwali. During the visit, the senior officials of the EC hold a review meeting with District Magistrates (DM), Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) and other enforcement agencies to review the poll preparedness. The senior officials of the respective state would brief them in this regard.
In addition to that, the EC delegation will also hold a separate meeting with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO ) of all the poll-bound states. The CEOs will brief them through a presentation about the election preparations. "Following visits to each poll-bound state, the senior delegation of the EC will submit a report to the Commission. Then, accordingly, the visit of the full bench of the EC would commence. The full bench of the Commission is likely to start visiting these states after November 20," said sources.
During their visit, the full bench will hold meetings with all the stakeholders and review the preparations of the polls.
Recently, the EC had announced Special Summary Revision (SSR) in 17 states and Union Territories (UTs) including these five poll-bound states, amid the Congress-led INDIA bloc's ongoing protest over alleged "vote theft" and seeking resignation of CEC Kumar.
The rationalization/rearrangement of polling stations should be carried out by November 2, while publication of the integrated draft electoral rolls should be on November 12, as per the schedule announced by the poll panel. The period for filing claims and objections will begin on November 12, and it will come to an end on December 11.
The disposal of claims and objections will be done by December 28. The final publications of electoral rolls will be out on January 4. "The primary objective of the Election Commission is to include all the eligible voters in the electoral rolls," the sources said.
EC issues transfer, posting directives for 5 poll-bound states
Meanwhile, the ECI issued a slew of directives regarding transfer/posting of officers in view of the polls. In a letter addressed to the Chief Electoral Officer and Chief Secretary of all these poll-bound states, the ECI stated it has been following a consistent policy that officers directly connected with the conduct of elections in an election-going State/UT are not posted in their home districts or places where they have served for a considerably long period.
The poll panel said it has decided that no officer connected directly with the election shall be allowed to continue in the present district (revenue district) of posting - if she/he is posted in her/his home district; if she/he has completed three years in that district during the last 4 years or would be completing 3 years on or before March 31 for Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand, May 31 for Uttar Pradesh.
"While calculating the period of three years, promotion to a post within the district is to be counted. However, the services rendered (during the last four years) in the 'state headquarters', even if located in the same revenue district, may not be accounted for in calculation of three years period in the present district. Similarly, the officers who are being transferred out to satisfy the above condition, may be allowed to be posted in the State headquarters even if it lies in the same revenue district," read the letter.
The poll panel said while implementing the said instructions/ transferring officers, the concerned departments of the state government should take care that they are not posted to their home districts. It shall also be ensured that no DEO/RO/ARO/Police inspector/sub-inspector or above is posted back or allowed to continue in the AC/ district where he/she was posted in the last Assembly election/any bye-election held thereafter.
In case of any difficulty in compliance of the above instructions, specific case may be referred with reasons to the Commission through the CEO for exemption, the Commission would issue directions, if considered necessary, it added.
The ECI said these instructions shall cover not only officers appointed for specific election duties like DEOs, Deputy DEOs, RO/AROs, EROs/AEROs, officers appointed as nodal officers of any specific election works but also district officers like ADMs, SDMs, Deputy Collector/Joint Collector, Tehsildar, Block Development oilicers or any other officer of equal rank directly deployed for election works.
These shall also cover the Divisional Commissioners, Municipal Commissioners and the other officers deputed in Municipal Corporations and Development Authorities.
The poll panel said while carrying out transfer and posting of officers, it's instructions regarding 'criteria for Appointment of DEOs, ROs, EROs, AROs and AEROs be strictly followed.
These instructions shall be applicable to the police department officers such as Range ADGs, IGs, Additional IGs, Commissioner of Police, DIGs, Sub-Divisional Head of Police, Inspectors, Reserve Inspectors (RIs) or equivalent ranks, who are responsible for security arrangement or deployment of police forces in the district at election time. However, the police officials who are posted in functional departments like computerisation, special branch, training will not be covered under these instructions.
As per the directive of the poll panel, officers/officials who are not directly connected with elections like doctors, engineers, teachers/principals etc will not be covered. However, if there are speciflc complaints of political bias or prejudice against any such government officer, which on enquiry, are found to be substantiated, the CEO/ECI may order not only the transfer of such official but also appropriate departmental action against the said offrcer.
The officers appointed as Sector Officer /Zonal Magistrate involved in election duties are not covered under these instructions. However, the Observers, CEO/DEOs and ROs should keep a close watch on their conduct to ensure that they are fair and non-partisan in the performance of their duties.
The ECI said the transfer orders in respect of oflicers/officials who are engaged in ongoing Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Roll work in these states shall be issued and implemented only after the final publication of electoral rolls in consultation with the CEO. In case of any need for trarsfer due to any extraordinary reasons, prior approval of the commission shall be taken.
All election-related officers will be required to give a declaration to the DEO concerned, who shall inform to CEO accordingly. Any false declaration made by any offrcer shall invite appropriate disciplinary actions.
The Commission said these instructions shall be brought to the notice of the concerned departments/offices or state government for their strict compliance. The DEO or concerned district officers shall ensure that officers/ officials who are transferred should immediately handover their charge without waiting for their substitute.
The poll panel further said that transfer/posting of all officers covered under these instructions shall be done and compliance reports by the Chief Secretary and DGP with details of action obtained from the concerned departments/offices of State government shall be furnished to it by November 30.
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