ETV Bharat / bharat

EC Extends Timeline For Special Intensive Revision Of Electoral Rolls In Telangana, Odisha

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has revised the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana and Odisha following requests from the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of the two states.

In separate letters issued on Friday, the poll panel informed the CEOs about the modified timelines for the revision exercise, aimed at ensuring the purification of electoral rolls.

The Commission directed the CEOs to inform all officials concerned about the revised schedule and ensure wide publicity through all available media. It also instructed that recognised political parties be informed of the revised timetable in writing.

Telangana

In Telangana, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will now conduct house-to-house visits until August 10, instead of the earlier deadline of August 3.

The rationalisation of polling stations has also been extended to August 10 from the previously scheduled August 3. The draft electoral roll will now be published on August 17, instead of August 10. The period for filing claims and objections has been revised from August 17 to September 16, replacing the earlier schedule of August 10 to September 9.