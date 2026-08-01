EC Extends Timeline For Special Intensive Revision Of Electoral Rolls In Telangana, Odisha
The Election Commission said the revised SIR schedule should be widely publicised and shared with recognised political parties. Reports Santu Das.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has revised the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana and Odisha following requests from the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of the two states.
In separate letters issued on Friday, the poll panel informed the CEOs about the modified timelines for the revision exercise, aimed at ensuring the purification of electoral rolls.
The Commission directed the CEOs to inform all officials concerned about the revised schedule and ensure wide publicity through all available media. It also instructed that recognised political parties be informed of the revised timetable in writing.
Telangana
In Telangana, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will now conduct house-to-house visits until August 10, instead of the earlier deadline of August 3.
The rationalisation of polling stations has also been extended to August 10 from the previously scheduled August 3. The draft electoral roll will now be published on August 17, instead of August 10. The period for filing claims and objections has been revised from August 17 to September 16, replacing the earlier schedule of August 10 to September 9.
Similarly, the period for issuing notices and disposing of claims and objections has been extended to August 17-October 15, instead of the earlier August 10-October 8. The final electoral roll will now be published on October 19, a week later than the earlier scheduled date of October 12.
Notably, this is the second revision to the SIR schedule in Telangana within a month. The Commission had earlier modified the timeline on July 15.
Odisha
In Odisha, the period for filing claims and objections has been extended from June 5 to August 19, instead of ending on August 4 as per the earlier schedule. The period for issuing notices and disposing of claims and objections will now continue until September 17, replacing the earlier deadline of September 2.
The final electoral roll will now be published on September 21, instead of September 6. The third phase of the SIR is currently underway in 16 states and three Union Territories in a staggered manner.
Apart from Telangana and Odisha, the states and Union Territories covered in this phase are Delhi, Mizoram, Manipur, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya and Maharashtra.
Also Read: